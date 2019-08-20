Destination Showcase: Val di Sole, Italy

VAL DI SOLE, ITALY

Photography & Words: Samantha Saskia Dugon

Misty evening mountains

Day 1 / Val di Sole Bike Park and Trail La Preda

Jumps and hucks galore

Rock boulders and tall trees made for a beautiful landscape to ride through

The Golden Eagle trail weaves underneath the lift, giving you some entertainment to watch whilst you're on your way up. The old start line for the World Cup track.

Speeding through the woods

A snippet of the downhill track

Dropping down into a fast, rough and steep section at the end of Black Snake

Rocks and drops, sums up Black Snake.

Weaving through the bushes

From dirt, to rock to wood and back to dirt.

A river crossing or two kept your manual skills in check. Slippy roots and off-camber dirt made for some fun techy riding.

La Preda

Speeding through the light and dark patches in the damp greenery

The tall trees made another appearance

Flat corners and wet loam made it tough to get around some turns The La Preda trail was full of little rocks and bumps that made the perfect jumping opportunities

Day 2 / PontediLegno – Tonale Bike Park

Looking a bit brighter than day 1 down in Val di Sole The view on the way up to Passo Tonale

Lift rides with a view at Passo Tonale

Line choice galore meant that riding with friends was even more fun.

With the tiniest amount of light left in the sky, it's time to go.

The bikes get a whole row to themselves Checking out the trails on Trailforks

The boulder features provided ample opportunities for having fun and getting rad

Bikepark fun with friends

You can get to Val di Sole by car, train, bus or plane. Find out how here Not got all the equipment you need for a bike trip? The valley has numerous rental points and stores to satisfy all your bike needs.Want to learn from the pros of cycling? Bike Centres in Val di Sole have everything you need for a cycling holiday.Val di Sole cuisine is based on simple dishes that use secret recipes dating back to grandmother's era. Typical mountain dishes made with dairy products that still have the aroma of hay, the fragrance of fresh grass and the smell of pristine mountain air. You can try traditional Val di Sole cuisine in the numerous restaurants, hotels, and agritourism in the valley. Don’t miss to taste the most famous and traditional cheese of Val di Sole: the Casolét , a listed Slow Food product made with raw ingredients and whole milk.The Val di Sole Bike Hotel and Chalets , where bikers' needs are definitely a top priority! Each facility provides secure bike storage, changing rooms and laundry area﻿, regular maintenance service and repair shop﻿, bike wash﻿, knowledgeable staff and bike info corner﻿, special menus for bikers﻿, and free internet. Match your biking vacation with some well-deserved rest in one of our certified facilities!﻿ Leisure time plus quality relaxation right in Val di Sole, the land of biking!﻿For more information, visit valdisole.net