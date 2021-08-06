Destination Showcase: Verbier, Switzerland

VERBIER, SWITZERLAND

Without a doubt, one of the best bike parks in the Alps and host to the world's largest E-Bike festival.

Words: James McKnight

Photography: Ben Winder

Riders: Morgane Charre, Emilie Siegenthaler, Camille Balanche, James McKnight and Trifon

Verbier sits in amongst the stunning Swiss Alps.

Fast cars and muddy mountain bikers. What a mix.

Hitting the bike park

Going up to the top of the bike park, gaining about 1000m of elevation.

There are well-built jumps of all sizes. Here Morgane Charre hits Rôdze.

The top provides classic bike park trails.

As we descend further towards Verbier, the trails enter the woods with many natural features.

Back up to the top, we were joined by Emile Siegenthaler...

And none other than Camille Balanche.

There is plenty of terrain well worthy of a downhill bike.

Downhill for days for the reigning World Champion.

Emilie Steezenthaler.

Heading out into the mountains

Descending from Verbier to Le Châble, via “Branson”. (Trailforks alerted us this trail, the namesake of Richard Rocket Branson, who can occasionally be spotted in town.)

From Le Chable, we took the newly opened Bruson lift and then began a 45-minute climb.

James dropping into some beautifully cultivated singletrack.

45-minute descent coming up...

VERY SOUR POWER Our guide and the brains behind the trails, Trifon.

Epic singletrack and scenery.

A nice quick stop at a stunning alpine lake.

Snaking singletrack for miles and miles.

Finishing off with flowy foresty fun.

Getting the stoke flowing

Endless berms and floaty features.

A well-kept flow trail is exactly what is needed for beginners. This one’s great fun for any rider.

Around town

That's all from us in Verbier.

VERBIER E-BIKE FESTIVAL

AUGUST 12 TO 15 2021

The Verbier E-Bike Festival will open its doors in the heart of Verbier for the third time this summer. During 4 days, Verbier and the Val the Bagnes will live to the rhythm of E-Bikes with a rich programme that offers you 6 different experiences to test E-Bikes.





On top of this, a number of animations will take place in the centre of Verbier, such as concerts and a kids’ races.



Register now here.



E-TOUR DU MONT BLANC - NEW: Now part of UCI Calendar!

The E-Tour du Mont-Blanc is the flagship event of the Verbier E-bike Festival. The Grande Finale of the E-Bike World Tour will bring together elite e-bike riders and the teams who have proven themselves at the previous stops of Tignes-Val d'Isère (FRA) and Flachau (AUT). A 3 day long, 300km race, (including 260km of single tracks) around Mont Blanc; through Switzerland, Italy, and France. The E-Tour du Mont-Blanc is the only event in the festival reserved for experienced e-bikers, and is an exceptional e-race. Follow the race highlight on



E-BIKE TEST

E-Bike Test: The 100% E-Bike Expo village will offer you the exclusivity to test all the new models on the market. It’s the perfect occasion to try and compare different types of E-Bikes and discuss with the pros of the market.

Learn more.



RANDO GOURMANDE

Rando Gourmande: A great loop accessible to everyone with the perfect compromise to discover the Val de Bagne’s culinary specialties and the region's charm.

Learn more.



DISCOVERY TRAILS

Discovery trails - full day: A selection of loops for all levels on extraordinary paths, to enjoy independently or guided, the best way to experience e-bikes.



Discovery trails - 2 days: From Verbier or Le Châble, an extraordinary adventure over 2 days including a night in a mountain refuge awaits you. Accessible to experienced E-Bikers, with or without a guide, come and discover the most beautiful trails in the region!

Learn more.



DÉFI DU VAL DE BAGNES BY ALTIS

Défi du Val de Bagnes by Altis: Forget the stopwatch, instead take on a unique challenge over 100km or 60km giving you the opportunity to ride a 100km electric powered trail taking you through the most iconic spots in the Val de Bagnes.

Learn More.



BOSCH E-MTB CHALLENGE BY TREK

A challenge for everyone! 35km through which technicality, orientation and battery management will be key ! Timed fun race to push yourself and your friends.

Learn more.

