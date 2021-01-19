Destination Showcase: Wānaka, New Zealand

Jan 19, 2021
by Jay French  

WĀNAKA, NZ
The Freedom to do what you love. Get on your bike and explore, epic rides with epic views

Photography & Words: Jay French
Riders: Conor Macfarlane & Brooke Thompson
Presented by Lake Wanaka Tourism


The wider MTB community may be familiar with Queenstown, but maybe not so much with Wānaka - a slightly quieter, more intimate experience to the resort town over the hill. It’s a little quieter, definitely more relaxed, with a touch of familiarity and it’s these very reasons which make Wānaka an increasingly popular destination in its own right. It’s not the little lakeside town that it was ten or fifteen years ago, the secret is well and truly out now. What was traditionally a winter destination has transitioned into a place to visit any time of year, with almost no shoulder season. The skiers knew what was going on, then the recreational boaties and water-skiers cottoned on, then the climbers and hikers, and now the bike scene is blowing up. The locals have always been passionate about their riding. The original crew built areas such as Sticky Forest, Deans Bank, and Lismore jumps, which have, in turn, fostered the next generation of the mountain bike community. The community has blossomed and with it the opportunities for riding.

As a riding destination, Wānaka is rightfully claiming its place on the map. With a range of different types of riding on offer, there’s something for everyone. From heli-assisted adventure rides to jumps and dual slalom, from lift-assisted bike parks to quiet lakeside rambles, the choices are growing all the time. Top off your riding with some great eateries, fantastic local breweries, and a decent helping of chilled lakeside vibes, and there’s a reason why so many people come to Wānaka and never want to leave.

On this trip, we were joined by a few Southern Lakes locals, Conor Macfarlane and Brooke Thompson, who were happy to put their talents to use over a few days checking out some of the best spots. We were lucky enough to choose arguably the best weather window in a while and were spoilt for beautiful scenery, good food, and great riding.


SOUTHERN LAKES HELI BIKE

If it’s adventure you seek, then it’s adventure you shall have. Southern Lakes Heli bike offers access to an exclusive trail you can’t ride unless you’re with them. Located high up in Minaret Station, is a trail built specifically for them. It’s an experience. Alpine, rivers, bridges, boardwalks, huts, beech forest, rivers, lakes, and farmland, their trail has a bit of everything. You cruise past rock gateways, multiple waterfalls, the exclusive Minaret Lodge (where you can stay, if you’re in the mood for something a bit special) ultimately ending up at the lakefront where you can get picked up by boat or heli back out.

Pre-dawn anticipation at the airport waiting for the heli to be fueled.
Pre-dawn anticipation at the airport, waiting for the heli to be fueled.

Our transport for the morning is wheeled out into the light of the rising sun.
Our transport for the morning is wheeled out into the light of the rising sun.

Dropped at the top just after sunrise. Our guide James unloads the bikes for us.
Dropped at the top just after sunrise. Our guide James unloads the bikes for us.
Brooke chases Conor down a special section of single track easiest to get to by helicopter.
Brooke chases Conor down a special section of single track, easiest to get to by helicopter.

The views back over a waking Wanaka from high above are immense.
The view back over a waking Wānaka from high above is immense.

With epic scenery and mountains like this you could be forgiven for thinking you were in a different continent.
With epic scenery and mountains like this, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a different continent.

Another quick heli bump to our next riding destination in Minaret Station.
Another quick heli bump to our next riding destination, in Minaret Station.

On our trip, we were treated to a stop off on the way, before continuing to get dropped at the top of the trail - the only way to get there. If you’re around over the shoulder season, they also offer a hybrid product where you can heli-ski and heli-bike in one day. That’s a good day in anyone's books.

Conor and Brooke descend through the sub-alpine scrub high up in Minaret Station.
Conor and Brooke descend through the sub-alpine scrub high up in Minaret Station.
A shaft of light provided by a crack in the mountain illuminates the riders.
A shaft of light provided by a crack in the mountain illuminates the riders.

Dappled light inside the beech forest section of the track works as a spotlight for Conor.
Dappled light inside the beech forest section of the track works as a spotlight for Conor.

Installed bridges make crossing this meandering mountain river a whole lot easier.
Heli-installed bridges make crossing this meandering mountain river a whole lot easier.
Found this inside a quintessential Kiwi hut. This would be an epic spot to spend a night.
Found this inside a quintessential Kiwi hut. This would be an epic spot to spend a night.

Below the Beech forest section the track runs alongside the river. Seriously scenic and very refreshing if you chose to get in.
Below the Beech forest section, the track runs alongside the river. Seriously scenic and very refreshing if you chose to get in.

Adding up transport types for the day we get treated to a flat day on the lake perfect for a boat ride from the Station back to base.
Adding another transport type for the day. We were treated to a flat day on the lake, perfect for a boat ride from the Station back to base.


CARDRONA BIKE PARK

Arguably the best Winter Resort in New Zealand, over the past couple of years Cardrona Alpine Resort has been working on its mountain-bike offering, and they’ve landed on a winner. First off, we can’t forget it’s lift-accessed, so you can lap to your heart's content. The trail crew know what they’re doing and they love jumps. There’s a cafe, a bar, even a mountain cart track, which we’ll get back to. As for the riding, the Mile High jump track is a big pull. The terrain is predominately rocky, but the tracks are fun and easy to find. You can even bike down to the Cardrona Hotel if that’s what you’re into.

Beautiful layers looking towards Wanaka from the Cardrona resort.
Beautiful layers looking towards Wānaka from the Cardrona resort.

Conor does some warming up in the Cardrona carpark as the sun illuminates the sky behind him.
Conor warms up in the Cardrona car park as the sun illuminates the sky behind him.
Brooke leads Conor down a gnarly rock section as the sun crests the Pisa range in the distance.
Brooke leads Conor down a gnarly rock section as the sun crests the Pisa range in the distance.

Riding the bluffs with the resort in the background.
Riding the bluffs with the resort in the background.

Brooke rides a rock slab high up in the resort.
Brooke rides a rock slab, high up in the resort.
Flow tracks on ridge lines and layers in the distance. What a spot.
Flow tracks on ridgelines and layers in the distance. What a spot.

Conor finds something to jump off riding one of the many flow trails.
Conor finds something to jump off riding one of the many flow trails.

Cardona has a pile of jump flow tracks as well here s Conor doing his thing on the trail Sweet As .
Cardona has a pile of jump/flow tracks as well, here's Conor doing his thing on the trail 'Sweet As'.

If for some reason, you’ve decided you’ve had enough riding for the day, they offer mountain carts. Now, this is something I’d always looked at as something you might do if you weren’t riding. After doing it, I’ve changed my mind completely. You HAVE to do it. It’s so much fun, we thought we’d do one lap just to have a go, and ended up lapping until they kicked us off.

Exploring the Arcadia trail
Exploring the Arcadia trail
Conor squeezes between two rock pillars.
Conor squeezes between two rock pillars.

High up in the alpine we re treated to those huge views towards the Southern Alps again.
High up in the alpine we're treated to those huge views towards the Southern Alps again.

Can t forget about one of the key offerings of Cardrona. The fact it s lift assisted so you can lap all day without having to pedal if that s your thing.
Can't forget about one of the key offerings of Cardrona. The fact it's lift-assisted, so you can lap all day without having to pedal if that's your thing.

Tired from all that riding Get a pick me up at the cafe and watch others send for a while.
Tired from all that riding? Get a pick me up at the cafe and watch others send for a while.
We decided to try the mountain carts while we were here and ended up having so much fun. Would definitely recommend.
We decided to try the mountain carts while we were here, and ended up having so much fun. Would definitely recommend.

Cardrona Mountain Bike Park NZ



BIKE GLENDHU

Bike Glendhu started as a passion project, born from the ideas of a few inspired locals, and placed in a location which is so stunning you have to see it to believe it. The trails at Bike Glendhu are great. Created under the experienced eye of legendary trail builder Tom Hey, with builders like Remy Morton, it’s a recipe for success, and that’s what it has been. When I first heard the idea of a pedal access bike park, I was skeptical, but after walking into the hub, and seeing all the people, feeling the stoke and the good vibes, I was immediately convinced that the idea was sound. The Hub and cafe is the heart of the place, the ‘Velo’ Cafe is great, and they have b.effect beers on tap now. I have to give a shout-out to the smoothies, as they were next level - there are people refueling, relaxing and recharging, meeting friends, and riding.

The stunning view from the high point of Bike Glendhu just before dawn.
The stunning view from the high point of Bike Glendhu, just before dawn.

One of the last corners before getting to the Falcons Next spot at the summit. Quite a view to help get you through the climb.
One of the last corners before getting to the Falcons Nest, at the summit. Quite a view to help get you through the climb.

Pausing at the top to take it all in before dropping in for some serious flow.
Pausing at the top to take it all in before dropping in for some serious flow.

Conor leads Brooke into shadow of Roy s peak around perhaps the parks most well known corner.
Conor leads Brooke into the shadow of Roy's peak, around perhaps the park's most well-known corner.

Cruising down the ridgeline as the sun comes up over the park.
Cruising down the ridgeline as the sun comes up over the park.
Brooke leads Conor down the top section of Bike Glendhu.
Brooke leads Conor down the top section of Bike Glendhu.

Brooke and Conor getting barrelled while surfing the dirt.
Brooke and Conor getting barrelled while surfing the dirt.

Taking a minute to relax and soak it all in mid-ride.
Taking a minute to relax and soak it all in mid-ride.

Bike Glendhu is one of those places that you’re bound to bump into someone you know, and that feeling of community resonates from the place. I have to be honest, the most fun I’ve had there was when I rented an e-bike and just blasted around. The climbs are chill and the flow tracks are awesome. If you want jumps, they have them too. Just remember to take in that amazing view at the top.

Rock slabs galore over the back of Bike Glendhu these sections are super different to whats on the front face of the park.
Rock slabs galore over the back of Bike Glendhu, these sections are super different to what's on the front face of the park.
Race is on down the dual slalom track. What a backdrop for a race
Race is on down the dual slalom track. What a backdrop for a race!

On the backside of the mountain you feel like you re in a different world. Spot the riders.
On the backside of the mountain you feel like you're in a different world. Spot the riders.

Plenty of jumps scattered around these flow trails a great build team means everything works as it should.
Plenty of jumps scattered around these flow trails, a great build team means everything works as it should.

Conor tweaks out of the dust and into one of the tech black forest trails.
Conor tweaks out of the dust and into one of the tech black forest trails.

The hub and cafe at the park is the real heart of the operation there s such a good vibe there as everyone fuels up before they head out or relaxes after their ride.
The hub and cafe at the park is the real heart of the operation, there's such a good vibe there as everyone fuels up before they head out or relaxes after their ride.
Conor and Brooke check out the river just in case there may be some gold down there.
Conor and Brooke check out the river, just in case there may be some gold down there.

I get why people love Wānaka and never want to leave. The whole time we were there, it was epic. The people are friendly, the weather is great, the scenery is mind-blowing and now the riding is there, it’s the full package. It’s so close to other epic riding destinations as well, you can link up an amazing trip, only a short drive from Queenstown or Alexandra. After riding, you can sit by the lake or go for a swim, and when you’re ready to eat or drink there are so many great choices. Personally, I can’t go past a burrito from Burrito Craft or catching up with a group of mates at b.social, who are massively involved with the local bike community, they even have a beer especially for Bike Glendhu called “Hero Dirt”. So, when you’re thinking about where you want to explore next, what about Wānaka? Come for the biking, stay for everything else.

In Wanaka you re always pretty close to the lake where the town gets its name and it s the perfect way to cool off after a big ride
In Wānaka, you're always pretty close to the lake where the town gets its name, and it's the perfect way to cool off after a big ride!

Bike Glendhu



Local Knowledge

Getting here: Wānaka is located in the South Island of New Zealand, with three international airports in close proximity: Queenstown, Dunedin, and Christchurch - which are all serviced by national and international airlines. Located a scenic 60-minute drive from Queenstown airport, this is the closest international gateway to the Wānaka region. Christchurch and Dunedin are within a few hours' drive, with both routes to Wānaka taking you through some of the most stunning scenery in New Zealand.

The Climate & Wildlife:
Wānaka has four very distinct seasons with the warmest months being December to March. Straddling the 45th parallel the region shares the same latitude as Bordeaux, Belgrade, Venice, Portland, and Montreal - with a climate that ranges from the high rainfall areas of the Southern Alps to the dry valleys of Central Otago. The town's average annual rainfall of 682mm, is half the New Zealand average, with most rainfall occurring in the spring months.
Wānaka’s MTB terrain is diverse, ranging from high alpine meadows and soaring mountain peaks, to lush beech forest and braided rivers. Wānaka is home to a diverse variety of native New Zealand flora and fauna.

Bike shop and repairs: Wānaka is home to several locally-beloved bike shops. Racers Edge is an iconic bike store in Wānaka, specializing in bike retail, bike hire, bike servicing, and repairs. They stock all the best brands and have the largest dedicated bike rental fleet in town.
Outside Sports is where the adventure begins with a range of bike hire to suit all abilities, budgets, and riding styles, as well as experienced bike technicians.
Finally, the Bike Lounge offers a warm and friendly atmosphere with staff that are knowledgeable about the local riding area.

Local Mountain Biking Clubs: Bike Wanaka has been active since the early 90s and advocates for the protection and development of the local MTB community and trails in Wānaka. They have a membership base of over 850 active riders.

Food and Drink: An MTB trip to Wānaka isn’t complete without visiting one of our many local breweries. New-kid-on-the-block B.Social is quickly becoming a favourite among mountain bikers, while the classic Rhyme and Reason remains one of town’s craft beer darlings. Wānaka is also home to a diverse range of unique cafes and restaurants. Both Bike Glendhu and Cardrona also have on-mountain dining, respectively.

Must-Dos: When you’re done on the trails, keep the legs pumping with some of the most beautiful hikes and walks in New Zealand.
Wānaka is also home to all manner of high-octane activities like skydiving, parasailing, via ferrata and jetboating. If you’re in for something a little more low-key, check out a wine tour, a paddle on the lake or swimming.

For more things on Wānaka visit: Lake Wanaka Tourism.


Follow the crew on Instagram here: Jay, Conor and Brooke.

Pinkbike would like to thank:
Lake Wanaka Tourism
Bike Glendhu
Cardrona Bike Park
Southern Lakes Heli bike
Bike Wanaka

Regions in Article
Wanaka

Posted In:
Travel Destination Showcase Conor Macfarlane


Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
60162 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
53626 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
50938 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
50447 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
43763 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
43417 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
39084 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
38532 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 They forget Sticky Forest *tear*
  • 2 0
 I would be perfectly OK with a lockdown over there!
  • 1 0
 Epic piece bro!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009598
Mobile Version of Website