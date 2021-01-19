Destination Showcase: Wānaka, New Zealand

WĀNAKA, NZ

The Freedom to do what you love. Get on your bike and explore, epic rides with epic views

Photography & Words: Jay French

Riders: Conor Macfarlane & Brooke Thompson

SOUTHERN LAKES HELI BIKE

Pre-dawn anticipation at the airport, waiting for the heli to be fueled.

Our transport for the morning is wheeled out into the light of the rising sun.

Dropped at the top just after sunrise. Our guide James unloads the bikes for us. Brooke chases Conor down a special section of single track, easiest to get to by helicopter.

The view back over a waking Wānaka from high above is immense.

With epic scenery and mountains like this, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a different continent.

Another quick heli bump to our next riding destination, in Minaret Station.

Conor and Brooke descend through the sub-alpine scrub high up in Minaret Station. A shaft of light provided by a crack in the mountain illuminates the riders.

Dappled light inside the beech forest section of the track works as a spotlight for Conor.

Heli-installed bridges make crossing this meandering mountain river a whole lot easier. Found this inside a quintessential Kiwi hut. This would be an epic spot to spend a night.

Below the Beech forest section, the track runs alongside the river. Seriously scenic and very refreshing if you chose to get in.

Adding another transport type for the day. We were treated to a flat day on the lake, perfect for a boat ride from the Station back to base.

CARDRONA BIKE PARK

Beautiful layers looking towards Wānaka from the Cardrona resort.

Conor warms up in the Cardrona car park as the sun illuminates the sky behind him. Brooke leads Conor down a gnarly rock section as the sun crests the Pisa range in the distance.

Riding the bluffs with the resort in the background.

Brooke rides a rock slab, high up in the resort. Flow tracks on ridgelines and layers in the distance. What a spot.

Conor finds something to jump off riding one of the many flow trails.

Cardona has a pile of jump/flow tracks as well, here's Conor doing his thing on the trail 'Sweet As'.

Exploring the Arcadia trail Conor squeezes between two rock pillars.

High up in the alpine we're treated to those huge views towards the Southern Alps again.

Can't forget about one of the key offerings of Cardrona. The fact it's lift-assisted, so you can lap all day without having to pedal if that's your thing.

Tired from all that riding? Get a pick me up at the cafe and watch others send for a while. We decided to try the mountain carts while we were here, and ended up having so much fun. Would definitely recommend.

BIKE GLENDHU

The stunning view from the high point of Bike Glendhu, just before dawn.

One of the last corners before getting to the Falcons Nest, at the summit. Quite a view to help get you through the climb.

Pausing at the top to take it all in before dropping in for some serious flow.

Conor leads Brooke into the shadow of Roy's peak, around perhaps the park's most well-known corner.

Cruising down the ridgeline as the sun comes up over the park. Brooke leads Conor down the top section of Bike Glendhu.

Brooke and Conor getting barrelled while surfing the dirt.

Taking a minute to relax and soak it all in mid-ride.

Rock slabs galore over the back of Bike Glendhu, these sections are super different to what's on the front face of the park. Race is on down the dual slalom track. What a backdrop for a race!

On the backside of the mountain you feel like you're in a different world. Spot the riders.

Plenty of jumps scattered around these flow trails, a great build team means everything works as it should.

Conor tweaks out of the dust and into one of the tech black forest trails.

The hub and cafe at the park is the real heart of the operation, there's such a good vibe there as everyone fuels up before they head out or relaxes after their ride. Conor and Brooke check out the river, just in case there may be some gold down there.

In Wānaka, you're always pretty close to the lake where the town gets its name, and it's the perfect way to cool off after a big ride!