Destination Showcase: Wānaka, New Zealand

WĀNAKA, NZ

The Freedom to do what you love. Get on your bike and explore, epic rides with epic views

Photography & Words: Jay French

Riders: Conor Macfarlane & Brooke Thompson

SOUTHERN LAKES HELI BIKE

Pre-dawn anticipation at the airport, waiting for the heli to be fueled.

Our transport for the morning is wheeled out into the light of the rising sun.

Dropped at the top just after sunrise. Our guide James unloads the bikes for us. Brooke chases Conor down a special section of single track, easiest to get to by helicopter.

The view back over a waking Wānaka from high above is immense.

With epic scenery and mountains like this, you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a different continent.

Another quick heli bump to our next riding destination, in Minaret Station.

Conor and Brooke descend through the sub-alpine scrub high up in Minaret Station. A shaft of light provided by a crack in the mountain illuminates the riders.

Dappled light inside the beech forest section of the track works as a spotlight for Conor.

Heli-installed bridges make crossing this meandering mountain river a whole lot easier. Found this inside a quintessential Kiwi hut. This would be an epic spot to spend a night.

Below the Beech forest section, the track runs alongside the river. Seriously scenic and very refreshing if you chose to get in.

Adding another transport type for the day. We were treated to a flat day on the lake, perfect for a boat ride from the Station back to base.

CARDRONA BIKE PARK

Beautiful layers looking towards Wānaka from the Cardrona resort.

Conor warms up in the Cardrona car park as the sun illuminates the sky behind him. Brooke leads Conor down a gnarly rock section as the sun crests the Pisa range in the distance.

Riding the bluffs with the resort in the background.

Brooke rides a rock slab, high up in the resort. Flow tracks on ridgelines and layers in the distance. What a spot.

Conor finds something to jump off riding one of the many flow trails.

Cardona has a pile of jump/flow tracks as well, here's Conor doing his thing on the trail 'Sweet As'.

Exploring the Arcadia trail Conor squeezes between two rock pillars.

High up in the alpine we're treated to those huge views towards the Southern Alps again.

Can't forget about one of the key offerings of Cardrona. The fact it's lift-assisted, so you can lap all day without having to pedal if that's your thing.

Tired from all that riding? Get a pick me up at the cafe and watch others send for a while. We decided to try the mountain carts while we were here, and ended up having so much fun. Would definitely recommend.

BIKE GLENDHU

The stunning view from the high point of Bike Glendhu, just before dawn.

One of the last corners before getting to the Falcons Nest, at the summit. Quite a view to help get you through the climb.

Pausing at the top to take it all in before dropping in for some serious flow.

Conor leads Brooke into the shadow of Roy's peak, around perhaps the park's most well-known corner.

Cruising down the ridgeline as the sun comes up over the park. Brooke leads Conor down the top section of Bike Glendhu.

Brooke and Conor getting barrelled while surfing the dirt.

Taking a minute to relax and soak it all in mid-ride.

Rock slabs galore over the back of Bike Glendhu, these sections are super different to what's on the front face of the park. Race is on down the dual slalom track. What a backdrop for a race!

On the backside of the mountain you feel like you're in a different world. Spot the riders.

Plenty of jumps scattered around these flow trails, a great build team means everything works as it should.

Conor tweaks out of the dust and into one of the tech black forest trails.

The hub and cafe at the park is the real heart of the operation, there's such a good vibe there as everyone fuels up before they head out or relaxes after their ride. Conor and Brooke check out the river, just in case there may be some gold down there.

In Wānaka, you're always pretty close to the lake where the town gets its name, and it's the perfect way to cool off after a big ride!

The wider MTB community may be familiar with Queenstown, but maybe not so much with Wānaka - a slightly quieter, more intimate experience to the resort town over the hill. It’s a little quieter, definitely more relaxed, with a touch of familiarity and it’s these very reasons which make Wānaka an increasingly popular destination in its own right. It’s not the little lakeside town that it was ten or fifteen years ago, the secret is well and truly out now. What was traditionally a winter destination has transitioned into a place to visit any time of year, with almost no shoulder season. The skiers knew what was going on, then the recreational boaties and water-skiers cottoned on, then the climbers and hikers, and now the bike scene is blowing up. The locals have always been passionate about their riding. The original crew built areas such as Sticky Forest, Deans Bank, and Lismore jumps, which have, in turn, fostered the next generation of the mountain bike community. The community has blossomed and with it the opportunities for riding.As a riding destination, Wānaka is rightfully claiming its place on the map. With a range of different types of riding on offer, there’s something for everyone. From heli-assisted adventure rides to jumps and dual slalom, from lift-assisted bike parks to quiet lakeside rambles, the choices are growing all the time. Top off your riding with some great eateries, fantastic local breweries, and a decent helping of chilled lakeside vibes, and there’s a reason why so many people come to Wānaka and never want to leave.On this trip, we were joined by a few Southern Lakes locals, Conor Macfarlane and Brooke Thompson, who were happy to put their talents to use over a few days checking out some of the best spots. We were lucky enough to choose arguably the best weather window in a while and were spoilt for beautiful scenery, good food, and great riding.If it’s adventure you seek, then it’s adventure you shall have. Southern Lakes Heli bike offers access to an exclusive trail you can’t ride unless you’re with them. Located high up in Minaret Station, is a trail built specifically for them. It’s an experience. Alpine, rivers, bridges, boardwalks, huts, beech forest, rivers, lakes, and farmland, their trail has a bit of everything. You cruise past rock gateways, multiple waterfalls, the exclusive Minaret Lodge (where you can stay, if you’re in the mood for something a bit special) ultimately ending up at the lakefront where you can get picked up by boat or heli back out.On our trip, we were treated to a stop off on the way, before continuing to get dropped at the top of the trail - the only way to get there. If you’re around over the shoulder season, they also offer a hybrid product where you can heli-ski and heli-bike in one day. That’s a good day in anyone's books.Arguably the best Winter Resort in New Zealand, over the past couple of years Cardrona Alpine Resort has been working on its mountain-bike offering, and they’ve landed on a winner. First off, we can’t forget it’s lift-accessed, so you can lap to your heart's content. The trail crew know what they’re doing and they love jumps. There’s a cafe, a bar, even a mountain cart track, which we’ll get back to. As for the riding, the Mile High jump track is a big pull. The terrain is predominately rocky, but the tracks are fun and easy to find. You can even bike down to the Cardrona Hotel if that’s what you’re into.If for some reason, you’ve decided you’ve had enough riding for the day, they offer mountain carts. Now, this is something I’d always looked at as something you might do if you weren’t riding. After doing it, I’ve changed my mind completely. You HAVE to do it. It’s so much fun, we thought we’d do one lap just to have a go, and ended up lapping until they kicked us off. Bike Glendhu started as a passion project, born from the ideas of a few inspired locals, and placed in a location which is so stunning you have to see it to believe it. The trails at Bike Glendhu are great. Created under the experienced eye of legendary trail builder Tom Hey, with builders like Remy Morton, it’s a recipe for success, and that’s what it has been. When I first heard the idea of a pedal access bike park, I was skeptical, but after walking into the hub, and seeing all the people, feeling the stoke and the good vibes, I was immediately convinced that the idea was sound. The Hub and cafe is the heart of the place, the ‘ Velo ’ Cafe is great, and they have b.effect beers on tap now. I have to give a shout-out to the smoothies, as they were next level - there are people refueling, relaxing and recharging, meeting friends, and riding.Bike Glendhu is one of those places that you’re bound to bump into someone you know, and that feeling of community resonates from the place. I have to be honest, the most fun I’ve had there was when I rented an e-bike and just blasted around. The climbs are chill and the flow tracks are awesome. If you want jumps, they have them too. Just remember to take in that amazing view at the top.I get why people love Wānaka and never want to leave. The whole time we were there, it was epic. The people are friendly, the weather is great, the scenery is mind-blowing and now the riding is there, it’s the full package. It’s so close to other epic riding destinations as well, you can link up an amazing trip, only a short drive from Queenstown or Alexandra. 