Destination Showcase: Whistler, BC - The Perfect 4 Day Itinerary

Jul 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Riding The Perfect Whistler Mountain Bike Itinerary

by pinkbikeoriginals
Whistler, BC
The Perfect 4 Day Itinerary
Words: Andrew Daly // Photography: Chris Pilling & Nathan Hughes // Video: Peter Wojnar

Presented by Tourism Whistler.


Whistler is known as a mountain biking mecca, with its world-class bike park and over 300km of singletrack in the valley. With all that and a ton of other stuff to do on your down days, it's tough to know where to start. Well fear not, because we have designed a perfect four day itinerary.



Day 1: I Only Ride Park

It’s an easy choice… Whistler Bike Park. World renowned and in a class of its own. With the addition of the new Creek Zone it's even better. Opening only a couple of weeks ago, it represents a mix of flow and tech—truly classic Whistler style riding.


The biggest additon to the Whistler Bike park in quite some time is open for business and business is good.
The biggest addition to the Whistler Bike park in quite some time is open for business, and business is good.

Earth Circus
Earth Circus


If the turns aren t enough for you there s pleanty of hits along the way.
If the turns aren't enough for you, there's plenty of hits along the way.




Creek Zone offers up beautifully crafted flow trails such as Insomnia and Earth Circus which will have your cornering dialled in in no time. They are designed as top to bottom flow trails with high speed lines and doubles to keep you on your toes. Classed as intermediate (blue) trails, they are a great place to start your Creek Zone exploration.

Roll em double em scrub em. the choice is yours.
Roll 'em, double 'em, scrub 'em. the choice is yours.

Insomnia will have you laying awake at night counting the number of corners you railed in a 3 minute run
Insomnia will have you laying awake at night counting the number of corners you railed in a 3 minute run

Ever hear of velcro dirt Yeah this is better.
Ever hear of velcro dirt? Yeah this is better.

Lots of options to play on
Lots of options to play on


Now that you’re warmed up the next trail should be Delayed Fuse - roots, rocks, chutes and tight switchbacks Delayed Fuse is an advanced (black) trail that embodies the technical singletrack Whistler is known for.


Delayed Fuse Creek Zones current Flagship tech trail offers fast riding with no shortage of soft dirt littered with challenging roots.
Delayed Fuse, Creek Zones current Flagship tech trail offers fast riding with no shortage of soft dirt littered with challenging roots.

The locals seem to approve
The locals approve

Creekside Gondola open for business 10am to 8pm daily
Creekside Gondola is open 10am to 8pm daily

Creeksides new bike carriers make your ride to the top about chatting with friends not avoiding a tire to the face.
Creeksides new bike carriers are awesome.


After your first few runs you’re likely grinning ear to ear. The Creek Zone is full of other new trail options including Midgard into South Park, and accesses existing trails like BC’s Trail. From the top of the Creekside Gondola the rest of the park is easily accessible with options to scoot down to the infamous Garbanzo Zone or access the Top of The World trail at the top of the Peak Chair via Big Red Chair. And if they're on your bucket list, go hit the WBP classics of A-Line, Dirt Merchant, Schleyer, etc.


Ride first then enjoy some apres at on of whistlers best patios GLC.
One of whistlers best patios.


Rounding out your day at either Dusty’s Bar in Creekside or the Garibaldi Lift Co in Whistler village (GLC) for aprés, you’ve just nailed day 1 like a local.


The iconic GLC patio.


Dusty s plates up some fantastic ribs
Dusty's plates up some fantastic ribs
Great atmosphere and a pool table found at Dusty s in Creekside





Day 2: Explore Beyond The Park

Using Trailforks you can explore all the riding Whistler has to offer. Get amped to hit one of Whistler’s most classic trail zones, opposite the valley from the bike park. More mysterious than the bike park, Whistler's Westside is an intertwining network of the best technical trails on the planet. This might be a good day to go with a guide or link up with some locals, so that you can make the most of your time, but a good place to start is the old classic Danimal.


Arbutus Routes guides will brief you on your day of exploration.
Arbutus Routes guides can help with day of exploration.

No whistler trail ride is without its climbs
No whistler trail ride is without its climbs

Improve your skill with a little coaching along the way
Some coaching.
Trail brief
Trail brief.

Then send it

Line choice makes a difference and the locals know all the lines.
The locals know all the lines.



Trail Forks providing valuable information to keep you on track.
Trailforks keeping you on track.


The Westside is also an area that is home to the Lord Of The Squirrels (LOTS) trail, an alpine epic that takes around 4-6 hours to climb into the alpine and descend superbly built intermediate single track; mountain and lake views are in abundance. Above average fitness and knowledge of backcountry travel is recommended.


A beautiful snow melt river flows its way down the mountain
A beautiful snow melt river flows its way down the mountain

No whistler trail ride is without its climbs

Whistlers west side trails are known for their rockfaces.
Whistlers west side trails are known for their rockfaces.


A proper post-Westside activity is to hit up one of Whistler’s many lakes for a dip. Rainbow Park on Alta Lake is located on the Westside, with stunning views of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, plus it has volleyball nets, a beach and a swimming dock.




After your ride take in the sights at rainbow park
After your ride take in the sights at rainbow park



Lakeside Park is easily accessible right off Highway 99 or via the Valley Trail (a network of 40km of paved trails that link one end of the valley to the other) between Creekside and Whistler Village and looks back over the valley towards Sproatt and Rainbow Mountains. Lakeside Park offers a tuck shop, multiple docks for swimming, paddle board/kayak rentals, and a great local vibe.

Whistler’s nightlife offers a plethora of dining and entertainment options. From bar appetizers to family restaurants and fine dining, much like Whistler’s trails - there is something for everyone. Round out your massive second day by sampling some of Whistler Village's culinary hot spots and a few drinks at the bar of your choice.




Day 3: Rest & Recovery (optional)

The plan always starts with having another park day planned, but remember those "few drinks" last night? Thanks to them, this is now your ‘rest day,’ but we use the term loosely. There’s a reason Whistler is continually voted the number one resort in North America: there are so many things to do.

Maybe an alpine or valley hike accessible from your doorstep, a cruisy pedal on the not-technical-at-all Lost Lake trail network, a quad bike tour to the beautiful Callaghan Valley just south of Whistler, a day relaxing at the hot and cold pools of Scandinave Spa, a quick ride up the Whistler Village Gondola, or a round of golf at the Whistler Golf Club—a championship designed course by Arnold Palmer. You name it, Whistler has it.




Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Day 4: Get To The Chopper

The day you’ve really been waiting for. No perfect Whistler MTB trip is complete without heli-biking. It's is an incredible way to see Whistler from the air and get a true perspective of how vast and beautiful the region is. Providing easy access to the alpine, Blackcomb Helicopters offer reasonably priced heli-drops to Rainbow Mountain, situated across the valley from Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop
Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop


Once you’ve been dropped on the peak of Rainbow Mountain and the thump of the helicopter rotors fades into the background you have all the time in the world to soak in the incredible views and pristine setting of the alpine meadows below. Recommended for advanced riders only, from the alpine you’ll descend through high speed flowering meadows into rocky, rooty, old school singletrack nearly 1700m to the valley floor. It’s a memory that’s sure to stick with you for the rest of your life and an epic way to round out your trip.


Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop

Pinkbike Rainbow Heli-drop




Presented by Tourism Whistler.
To learn more about biking in Whistler or to book a trip, visit whistler.com/bike.


8 Comments

  • + 2
 Pinkbike has their own helicopter?!?

Nice gaff if you can get it. But seriously you don't need ads to get me to want to go there, it just makes me more depressed that I can't afford to for the foreseeable future.

If your wife says do you want to have children? Just say NO!
  • + 3
 Out senior leadership team was just in Whistler...alas stuck indoors talking about ways to make money...to pay my salary so I can afford this.
  • + 1
 oh yeah, i was there too. i signed up for the 1/2 day workshop by pinkbike called "how to secure enough ad revenue to turn yo' pedally bike into a 'choppa". apparently my SEO is a little outta wack and i'm not getting alot of engagement on social.
  • + 1
 I was there just one year ago exactly...just talking my buddy about how awesome the trip was...planning on heading back next year for another round.
  • + 1
 That is a dope location, really looking forward to riding there this summer.
  • + 1
 I couldn't handle the music so i turned the video off.
  • + 1
 Day 5 declare bankruptcy
  • + 1
 Get to the choppaa!

Post a Comment



