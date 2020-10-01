Details & Prizes Revealed for the 2020 Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award

Press Release: FMB World Tour
COVID-19 might have thrown a spanner in the works when it comes to riding contests, but we're upping the stakes when it comes to the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award! Alongside the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award, we've introduced two new categories - the Athlete's Choice and People's Choice Award, each with their own set of prize packs.
Once again Red Bull and the FMB World Tour have once again teamed up to bring you the Rookie of the Year Award, which aims to highlight young riders (between the age of 16 and 21) from around the planet, asking them to submit a trick-filled video which will be judged by an FMB World Tour judging panel and the winner will get the chance to compete at a Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event. RED BULL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD
This season, the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award will go to the winner of the Red Bull Best Line video competition. The riders who scores the best line will receive a Wildcard to a Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle event in 2021, including both flights and accommodation, as well as an additional €500, - in cash. Last year's winner, Tim Bringer from France, was super stoked on the chance to compete and prove himself in his very first Crankworx competition, which took place in March of this year in Rotorua, New Zealand, where he finished 10th.
“I was so stoked to finally ride my first FMB World Tour Diamond event! Riding a Crankworx course is definitely scary, but also fun at the same time and it just felt great to ride with everyone, especially since I´ve already known most of the guys from before the competition, so it was all about good times in New Zealand!” – Tim Bringer, Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2019.HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO FOR RED BULL BEST LINE
To enter this year's Rookie of the Year competition, each athlete must either have a current FMB World Tour License or a free FMB Amateur License and be between 16 and 21 years old (born between 01.01.1999 to 31.12.2003). It is also mandatory to register for the event on the FMB World Tour website.
The clips must have a maximum length of 1 minute and must contain at least 3 consecutive tricks in one line. Cuts and additional music are not allowed.
Once you have finished your registration on the FMB World Tour website, it is time to upload your Rookie of the Year submission through Instagram with the following hashtags included:#ROTYBestLine
#fmbworldtour #Redbullbike
Please note that only posts containing all three of the hashtags will be eligible.
All eligible submissions will be judged by a panel of FMB World Tour judges – some of the same ones that judge at many of the FMB World Tour events. The judging panel will consist of Grant “Chopper” Fielder, Geoff "Gully" Gulevich and Paul Rak.
Grant Fielder had this to say about what they’re looking for when it comes to video submissions – “We’re looking for a rider who shows a high variety of well-executed moves, a rider who will be able to adapt to the highest level of Slopestyle contests.” PEOPLE’S CHOICE & ATHLETE’S CHOICE CATEGORIES
This year brings even more chances to win prizes! We are introducing two new award categories: The Athlete's Choice Award and the People's Choice Award.
For the Athletes’ Choice Award, the winner will receive a FMB World Tour License for the upcoming season as well as €750,00 in prize money.
The Athlete's Choice winner will be selected by a roster of well-known FMB World Tour professionals, including current riders as well as veterans. Riders like Emil Johansson (SWE), Lucas Huppert (SUI), Tim Bringer (FRA) and Anton Thelander (SWE) have confirmed their participation and will be joined by others.
The third category, the People's Choice Award, will give a voice to mountain bike fans from all over the world, giving them the chance to vote for their favorite Rookie of the Year submission. The cash prizes for this category are awarded as follows: First place receives €750,00, while second place gets €300,00 and, last but not least, the third-placed rider in this category will walk away with €200,00.
In order to make voting for this category as seamless and as fair as possible, all Red Bull Rookie of the Year submissions will be uploaded to Clippero
, an online challenge platform, which will allow fans to vote for their favorite video on a scale of 1-10. HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR “PEOPLE’S CHOICE” VIDEO – AS A RIDER
1. Head over to the FMB World Tour Clippero Challenge Page
or click through to the challenge above.
2. Click on “Enter Challenge”
3. Register
4. Upload your submission
5. Get your friends to vote for your submissionHOW TO CAST YOUR “PEOPLE’S CHOICE” VOTE – AS A FAN
1. Head over to the FMB World Tour Clippero
or click through to the challenge above.
2. Watch the submitted videos
3. Click on Judge Entry to cast your vote
4. Once you’re ready to cast your vote, you’ll need to register to the platform
5. Following registration, you’ll be able to cast your vote on the submitted videos
6. You get one vote per video, from 1 – 10, so either leave a 10 on your favorite video or choose a Top 3, Top 5, or if you’ve got the time, watch them all and give them all a grade!
7. Drop a comment on the video with your favorite part from the video – the riders will appreciate it!
If you want to check out the leaderboard to see which rider is currently in the lead, or how your friend’s video stacks up against the competition, check out the leaderboard.
