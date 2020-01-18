Details & Rider List Announced for Darkfest 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Kenda Tires
DarkFEST 2020 is officially on! The hallowed ground is set to be broken this week, where the world famous freeride course will be carved out of the mountains of the Helsend Dirt compound in Stellenbosch, South Africa. From 3-8th February, the most audacious names in freeride MTB will be gearing up to ride the biggest dirt jumps in the world!
New this year: we at Kenda are the presenting sponsor of DarkFEST
The legend of DarkFEST began as a video clip filmed in the UK way back in 2014 by Kenda rider Sam Reynolds and friends with the Pure Darkness series racking up millions of views and becoming a runaway success. Celebrating 4 years of being a renowned FEST series event, the incredible journey from the hills of Surrey to the mountains of South Africa, is now live on Sam’s YouTube.
Sam is especially hyped for the 2020 event.
|This year will be a special one for me because of my injury testing the jumps in 2019, forcing me to watch from the side-line, so the anticipation is even higher than usual! It’s only made me more motivated to get out there and build some beasts after waiting all year!—Sam Reynolds
With the help of his expert build team of Clemens Kaudela and Nico Vink, the course will start taking shape in the next month: “...we will be improving and extending the already mental course with extra attention on the last features. We’ll make the last jump even bigger and make another feature after as well… but you’ll have to tune in to the build videos for updates!”
Clemens made the switch to Kenda tires for 2020.
The rider list includes some legendary DarkFEST veterans as well as some young guns to make the most rounded and awesome rider line up of any event ever seen - check the full line-up here
! Watch out for Kenda athlete Tom van Steenbergen, who finished 3rd at last year's Red Bull Rampage.
Sam Reynolds
Nico Vink
Clemens Kaudela
Adolf Silva
Brendan Fairclough
Tom Van Steenbergen
Andreu Lacondeguy
Matt Macduff
Makken
Aggy
Nicholi Rogatkin
Theo Erlangsen
Ike Klaassen
Carson Storch
Daryl Brown
Remi Morton
Bienve Aguado
Brage Vestavik
Kaos Seagrave
|I’m so excited for the 4th edition of DarkFEST and can’t wait to continue the wild experiment that tests us all to see how big we can go!—Sam Reynolds
