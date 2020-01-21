Details & Riders Announced for Farm Jam 2020

Being the 10th running of the Farm Jam, we wanted 2020 to be something really special for both the riders and spectators who make this event what it is. There’s been a lot of work done behind the scenes to make this all happen, but to secure the likes of Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder and Tyler Bereman proves just how much respect this event at the bottom of the South Island has within the action sports industry. The fans are in for one hell of a show on February 1! — Brett Frew