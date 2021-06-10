Details Announced for Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon, Portugal

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships
The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will head to Lisboa! The stunning capital city of Portugal is one of the most charismatic and vibrant cities in Europe, a city that effortlessly blends traditional heritage with striking modernism and progressive thinking and it will now play host to the 2021 World Final on the weekend of 15 to 17 October.
The spectacular Velosolutions Pump Track is located in Parque das Nações, next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge and will set the stage for the ultimate showdown as some of the best pump track riders in the world lineup in Lisbon. The main track is close to 300m in length and will provide a challenging ride, testing both skill and endurance to the max on race day.
Velosolutions, Red Bull and the UCI made the decision to combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons; all athletes who had qualified for the 2020 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships would be assured of a starting spot in the 2021 edition of the UCI Worlds. The race for the rainbow stripes is truly on with 12 International Qualifiers already completed and current World Champions, Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour already securing their World Final tickets in the USA Qualifiers in May.
The Italian Qualifier will follow on 12 June in Gambettola, Kazan, Russia on 10 July and St Charles County, USA on 31 July. Berlin will host the German Qualifier on 28 August, Eindhoven for the Netherlands on 18 September and Schüpfheim in Switzerland on 25 September with more Qualification dates to be added soon
Over 70 riders from 25 countries are due to lay it all on the line in what is sure to be a fierce final battle for the privilege to don the rainbow jersey in Lisbon this October.
2021 calendar of qualification competitions for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon with more races to be added to the calendar soon:
- 20.03.2021 : Cambridge (New Zealand)
- 21.04.2021 : Bariloche (Argentina)
- 15.05.2021 : Gaston County (USA)
- 22.05.2021 : Springdale (USA)
- 23.05.2021 : Mount Gambier (Australia)
- 29.05.2021 : Paris, Texas (USA)
- 12.06.2021 : Gambettola (Italy)
- 10.07.2021 : Kazan (Russia)
- 31.07.2021 : St Charles County (USA)
- 28.08.2021 : Berlin (Germany)
- 18.09.2021 : Eindhoven (Pays-Bas)
- 25.09.2021 : Schüpfheim (Switzerland)
For more information head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com
5 Comments
Then of course I realize I need dirt in my life too, no question. But as for racing to watch I love this one most.
Post a Comment