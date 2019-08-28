Details Announced for 2019 UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne

1. Mont-Sainte-Anne and MTB: The full love story

2. First e-MTB UCI World Championships

3. Elite + Masters

4. How to join the amateur competitions

5. About 50,000 spectators expected

6. What to do on-site

7. New track features

8. Your French Guide to MSA 2019

Bonjour

bienvenue

Championnats du monde de vélo de montagne UCI 2019

Parcours

Vélo de montagne électrique

Descente

Montagne

Bière

Nourriture

Poutine

XCO

La Perdrix

L'Enfer de Sainte-Anne

La S-École

Pont des Irlandais

Zig Zag de la Marmotte

Les Îlots

Les Dalles

Autoroute pour l'Enfer

La Roteuse

Saut de la Gondole

Bois sans nom

: course: e-MTB: DHI: mountain: beer: food: we let you figure that one out!In case you were wandering what the names of sections of the tracks meant:: The Partridge: The Hell of Sainte-Anne: The S-School: Irish Bridge: The Groundhog's Zig Zag: The Islets: The Slabs: Highway to Hell: The Burper: The Gondola Jump: Nameless Wood