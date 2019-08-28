Details Announced for 2019 UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Words by Gestev
There are many reasons why the 2019 UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne will be making history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships with MSA being the first-ever venue to host the event three times. With 29 years of experience in organizing UCI World Cups, event producer GESTEV promises to make this edition one that pro & amateur athletes, but also spectators, will remember. Here are 10 things you need to know about the UCI World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz: 1. Mont-Sainte-Anne and MTB: The full love story
Here is a bit of history...
Mont-Sainte-Anne hosted its first UCI XCO event back in 1991. Since then, the site has hosted a UCI XCO World Cup event every year, with the exception of 1999. The UCI DH World Cup was presented at MSA for the first time in 1993, and has come back every year since. MSA welcomed the UCI MTB World Championships (XCO, DH, Dual Slalom, Masters) for the first time in 1998, followed by a second time in 2010 (XCO, DH, 4X, Trial). In addition to hosting the World Champs for the third time this year, Mont-Sainte-Anne will also be presenting the first ever e-MTB UCI World Championships. 2. First e-MTB UCI World Championships
With the increasing popularity of e-MTB, UCI announced last year that e-MTB had been integrated into the UCI Regulations. The first ever e-MTB World Champion will be crowned this year at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The race will be held on August 28th, just before the weekend of the elite competitions (August 30th to September 1st). To learn more about the race format, click here. Here is the official course map:
. Here is the official course map:3. Elite + Masters
While the UCI World Champs and the Masters Championships are usually held in two different location, Mont-Sainte-Anne doubled the fun by presenting both events for an action-packed two week program. See all the results from the Masters Championships here.
.4. How to join the amateur competitions
Being a spectator is fun, but the good quality riding is likely to make you want to try MSA's tracks yourself. The Vélirium - the mountain bike festival around the World Champs - is back for a 17th edition. Kids between 2 to 12 year old will also get the opportunity to race thanks to the Veli-kidz.
Register here
! 5. About 50,000 spectators expected
While World Cups at Mont-Sainte-Anne generally attract 30,000, the 2019 UCI World Championships is expected to welcome 50,000 mountain bike enthusiasts. With that many people attending, the festive atmosphere will be at its height. Quebecers and international visitors will get together to cheer on their favorite athletes and enjoy the on-site activities listed just below. 6. What to do on-site
In between the races, there is plenty you can do! Over a hundred teams and expos will be settled at the bottom at the foot of the mountain, bringing you the latest trends and technologies of the industry. The tasty delicacies of the on-site food trucks will take care of your hunger, while our bar will be serving you cold refreshments. If you are coming with the kids, make sure you visit our family zone featuring a pumptrack and inflatable games. And much more! 7. New track features
Because everybody loves Mont-Sainte-Anne's DHI track, we kept it the same as last year. "If it ain't broke, don't change it". However, Mother Nature and our harsh Canadian winter have forced us to make a few changes to the XCO course, and it turns out it is for the best! The famous "La Perdrix" section has been completely redesigned, featuring a brand new drop just as challenging as the previous one. This year, the fast slope in the grass of "La Germaine" will be replaced by a small technical section in the forest bringing the riders over a creek. Here is a comparison the 2018 XCO World Cup course and the one of this year:8. Your French Guide to MSA 2019 Bonjour
(hi) et bienvenue
(welcome) aux Championnats du monde de vélo de montagne UCI 2019
(2019 UCI World Champs). Here are a few words to get you around MSA and make friends with the locals:
Parcours9. PARTIES!
: course Vélo de montagne électrique
: e-MTBDescente
: DHIMontagne
: mountain Bière
: beerNourriture
: food Poutine
: we let you figure that one out!
In case you were wandering what the names of sections of the tracks meant:XCO La Perdrix
: The PartridgeL'Enfer de Sainte-Anne
: The Hell of Sainte-Anne La S-École
: The S-SchoolPont des Irlandais
: Irish Bridge Zig Zag de la Marmotte
: The Groundhog's Zig ZagDHI Les Îlots
: The IsletsLes Dalles
: The SlabsAutoroute pour l'Enfer
: Highway to HellLa Roteuse
: The Burper Saut de la Gondole
: The Gondola Jump Bois sans nom
: Nameless Wood
If you have been to a World Cup at MSA before, you know what we want to say here. Parties at MSA are just the best! This year's artists lineup is just as grandiose as the scope of the event! Country, indie-pop, electro... There will be something for every taste. Make sure you check out the beats of the headliners: Geoffroy
, Valaire
, Matt Lang
, DJ Grandtheft
, le Paul Deslauriers Band
and Fjord
. 10. Can't make it?
You can't make it to the World Champs at Mont-Sainte-Anne? That's a shame, really. However, we got your back and we made sure you will be able to watch the races live or replay the event's highlights on TVA Sports & watch.cbc.ca within Canada.
within Canada.
So, MTB fans, who's excited for the 2019 World Championships at MSA?
So, MTB fans, who's excited for the 2019 World Championships at MSA?
