Details Announced for 2019 US Open of Mountain Biking

PRESS RELEASE: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking
The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking has announced the 2019 race event will be hosted at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, CA on September 12-15th. The event has been held on the east coast since its inception in 2003, and 2019 marks a new chapter in US Open history as it takes place on the West Coast for the first time. Fans and racers can expect the same thrilling open class downhill racing and new for this year, the Fox US Open will also be the final stop of the EWS North American Enduro Series.
|We're really looking forward to hosting the Fox US Open on the west coast for the first time in our 16 year history! Not only is Big Bear Lake a beautiful location, the town has deep roots in MTB racing. Snow Summit is investing in their bike park and we like their long-term vision. And they know how to throw a good party, so we're feeling right at home!—Clay Harper, Event Director, Fox US Open
Snow Summit played host to some infamous NORBA Nationals back in the 1990’s and more recently they have been turning heads with their Crafts and Cranks event that draws thousands out to Big Bear Lake every summer. The terrain is classic Southern California, featuring fast and loose trails with plenty of sunshine and great views of the lake.
|Snow Summit Bike Park and the entire community of Big Bear Lake are excited to welcome the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. Summit, similar to the Open, is built around fun on bikes along with sharing similar values to our everyday operations here in the bike park. Both Summit and the Open have a long history with mountain biking, and we are looking forward to the partnership and its future.—Clayton Shoemaker, Marketing Director, Big Bear Mountain Resort
The view from Snow Summit Bike Park is always good
The Fox US Open gives up-and-coming racers the chance to step up and race against the pro’s in the Open class downhill event. Event organizers are once again looking to up the ante with a $10,000 first place prize. As always, the amateur classes will compete for bragging rights and awesome prizes. Young racers will have their shot in the USO’s quickly growing Next Gen Youth Downhill event. With age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old, this event gives kids a real racing opportunity on a separate track.
|I love racing here in the US and I’m stoked to race the USO in Southern California this year. It’ll be a really fun way to finish the season and go for the big check!—Dakotah Norton, Downhill Racer, Unior Devinci Racing
Vaea Verbeeck with the big check in 2018
As the final race of the EWS North American Series and a new stop on the California Enduro Series (CES) schedule, Fox US Open organizers are looking to expand their commitment to enduro racing.
|We’re really excited to add the Fox US Open to the North American Series calendar. This event is one of the true icons of mountain biking in the US and I can’t think of a better way to finish the season.—Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series
Rachel Strait mid-stage at the 2018 Fox US Open Enduro
Fox is once again joined by an impressive list of event partners including Vittoria Tires, GT Bicycles, Flat Tire Defender, Clif Bar, Horizon Hobby, MOS Gear and more. The USO team will tap local experts Team Big Bear and the CES for additional event logistics. Beyond the Downhill and Enduro, the 2019 event will also feature a USO Best Whip Comp, adaptive downhill racing and a classic dual slalom. Snow Summit used to hold some epic grass slalom races and there’s a rumor that we could see a throwback slalom course.
More event information and athlete registration details coming soon on usopen.bike
