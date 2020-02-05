Details Announced for 2020 Pump Track World Championships in Leogang

Feb 5, 2020
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Winners are seen during the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final in Bern Switzerland on October 19 2019. Dan Griffiths Red Bull Content Pool AP-21X3HSH3H1W11 Usage for editorial use only


Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships

The international off-road bike scene has much to look forward to in 2020 as the Velosolutions Pump Track at Saalfelden Leogang, Austria has been selected to stage the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in September. Adding to the excitement, Pump Track will this year join forces with the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships, promising an epic weekend of all things bike.

Red Bull and Velosolutions launched the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in 2018 and in 2019, the iconic rainbow stripes were handed out for the first time at the World Final in Switzerland - after joining cycling governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) - to Payton Ridenour and Tommy Zula respectively. With 30 qualifying events lined up for 2020, the immense growth in pump track - with its unique and fresh approach to competitive biking on a global level - is undeniable.

Tommy Zula performs during Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final in Bern Switzerland on October 19 2019. Dan Griffiths Red Bull Content Pool AP-21X3HH2CN1W11 Usage for editorial use only

Taking place from 4 - 6 September 2020, this will be the second time since 2012 that the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships will be hosted in Saalfelden Leogang - only this time around, the action is set to double.

"Being allowed to host the World Championship again after eight years confirms that we not only run exciting races and provide good infrastructure but also that the entire team works perfectly, hand in hand, says Marco Pointner, Managing Director of Saalfelden Leogang Touristik. The eyes of the international bike scene will be on us again. With the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz and the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships, we can strengthen our status as a top bike destination once again,"

Racing isn’t the only thing the fans will enjoy over this weekend, with the sporting festival presenting a packed program of thrilling side-events. Over and above the impressive Team & Expo Area, fans at Saalfelden Leogang will be treated to an array of open-air concerts, parties, and shows.

Two world-class biking events rolled into one festival weekend? Yes, we thought you’d like that.

For more information head to redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

BIKE Festival Saalfelden Leogang 2019 XXX Honorarfreie Nutzung im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung zum BIKE Festival Kontakt Kirsten Elschner k.elschner delius-klasing.de


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Pump Track


3 Comments

  • 6 0
 Anyone being pumped about this?
  • 4 0
 lets say ill be tracking it
  • 3 0
 sure, i'll roll with it... .

