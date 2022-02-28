close
Details Announced for 2022 Pump Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile

Feb 28, 2022
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Eddy Clerte and Phillip Schaub at the RedBull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon Portugal.

Let’s race! Velosolutions, Red Bull and the UCI are thrilled to announce that the 2022 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will be taking place at the Sante Fe Bike Park in Santiago de Chile on 20 November and you can tune in to Red Bull TV to watch all the action live!

Following last year’s exciting show of the last Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon, Portugal where France’s Eddy Clerte and Belgium’s Aiko Gommers battled it out with riders from around the world to take home the rainbow jersey the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships heads for its 5th year of racing since its inception in 2018.

Aiko Gommers at the RedBull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon Portugal.

Santa Fe is set to be a world-class bike park, designed to take Chilean riding to the next level with the belief that their local heroes will have the ability to become future UCI World Champions. The new Velosolutions Pump Track is currently under construction and promises to make for intense racing with a slightly shorter total length than previous tracks along with rollers designed for a clean battle between mountain bike and BMX Racing specialists. Located in Las Condes, Santiago, the project is a bridge between the city and the Andes mountains that will soon have the biggest Velosolutions Pump Track in Latam and a layout of trails, dirt jumps and a skill zone.

Eddy Clerte at the RedBull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Lisbon Portugal.

The first qualifiers for the 2022 season are ready to roll out, with Bariloche, Argentina kicking off the first of the races on 6 March. Spain and the Czech Republic are new to the series along with a comeback for Canada. There are new venues in Italy, Belgium and Switzerland, as well as a return to some of our favourite race venues from previous qualifiers.

Confirmed Qualifiers

Argentina, Bariloche - 6 March
Italy, Ponte Buggianese - 15 May
USA, Gaston County - 21 May
Spain, Ainsa - 21 May
Belgium, Genk - 5 June
USA, Paris Texas - 2 July
Canada West, Langford - 3 July
Sweden, Are - 9 July
Germany, Berlin - 6 August
USA, St Charles County - 6 August
Switzerland, La Neuveville - 20 August
Norway, Harstad - 27 August
Netherlands, Eindhoven - 27 August
Czech Republic, Heipark Tošovice - 17 September
Chile LCQ, Sante Fe - 18 November

Registration to open soon, keep an eye on redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com for your chance to join the battle for the coveted UCI stripes. More qualifiers are to be announced shortly.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Pump Track Pump Track World Championships


