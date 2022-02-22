Details Announced for 2022 Sea Otter Classic - Kyle Strait to Revamp Dual Slalom Course

PRESS RELEASE: Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental
Life Time’s pulling out all the stops for the upcoming 32nd Annual Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental
on April 7-10 in Monterey. To build its iconic array of MTB courses — complete with new distances and Expo features
— Sea Otter’s bringing in the big guns (and machines) to Laguna Seca.
The first addition: Red Bull Rampage royalty and one of the best slalom riders (and builders) in the world, Kyle Strait. During the past five years, Strait’s built up his reputation designing gnarly slalom courses, and in 2020, he co-founded the inaugural Strait Acres Slalom Invitational, with his wife and fellow pro, Rachel Strait (Throop).
|It's really been cool to watch the evolution of Kyle from an athlete to one of the best slalom builders out there. I'm excited for Kyle's perspective, as a top-level pro athlete, to build a course that is both challenging for pros and doable for non-pros. Kyle brings a whole different skill set, a whole different design approach to what has really become the marquee event at Sea Otter.—Jeff Frost, athlete services director for Sea Otter
After competing in (and winning) nearly every Sea Otter Classic since the turn of the century, Strait’s bringing his experience back to NorCal to build the fan-favorite Sea Otter Dual Slalom track this April.
|It's an honor, and it's insane [to build the slalom track. I'm like, ‘Whoa, I get to build the track?!’ and at the same time, ‘Man, I can make some really dope things!’. I want to update the track to current slalom standards but also keep the nostalgic Sea Otter Slalom feel — the length, the flat corners, the big giant berms. Riders will be surprised and super stoked, and they’ll want to come back for the next one. We’re going to create a new fire for slalom again.—Kyle Strait
Joining Kyle and returning to the Sea Otter build team is BMX pro and shovel wizard, Alex Fowler, and his wrecking crew at Action Sports Construction
. Founder and president of ASC, Fowler launched his building career at Sea Otter 2010 with the goal of making cycling accessible for all riders.
|Fowler just gets it. He brings a user-based experience to downhill construction. He's a downhill athlete — he's competed at the amateur level — but he's never been a pro. We'll host almost 1,200 downhill racers, and only 100 of them will be professionals. The best people to build for amateurs are amateurs themselves. A lot of pro athletes have a hard time building for amateurs unless they started as amateurs, like Kyle [Strait].—Jeff Frost, athlete services director for Sea Otter
During the past decade, Fowler and his team of pro riders and builders have successfully built more than 300 racing, pump track and bike park projects worldwide. Next up? Kicking off a two-year process of revamping the Sea Otter Downhill, starting with the lower section this year.
|Our goal is to provide a way rad yet safe experience for everyone competing and spectating. We have more of a diverse background than the typical builder — we’ve built everything from backyard pump tracks to Olympic BMX racing — so I’m stoked to have the opportunity to leave my mark on the hillside of Laguna Seca over the next two years.—Jeff Frost, athlete services director for Sea Otter
Starting mid-March, Strait, Fowler and the team of builders will have two weeks to haul 300 tons of dirt into Monterey’s Laguna Seca Recreation Area to be ready for the April 7-10 event.
