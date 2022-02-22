Details Announced for 2022 Sea Otter Classic - Kyle Strait to Revamp Dual Slalom Course

It's an honor, and it's insane [to build the slalom track. I'm like, ‘Whoa, I get to build the track?!’ and at the same time, ‘Man, I can make some really dope things!’. I want to update the track to current slalom standards but also keep the nostalgic Sea Otter Slalom feel — the length, the flat corners, the big giant berms. Riders will be surprised and super stoked, and they’ll want to come back for the next one. We’re going to create a new fire for slalom again. — Kyle Strait