Details Announced for 2022 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational At Summit Bike Park

PRESS RELEASE: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational
After an overwhelmingly positive response to their homegrown event, Kyle and Rachel Strait are again partnering with Summit Bike Park and Team Big Bear to bring their vision and track design to a larger venue in 2022 for what’s become SoCal’s best mountain bike party.
“Crazy to think this is already the 3rd annual Strait Acres Slalom Invitational! It all started as a dream, to see if we could host a race at our house, and to see it grow into what it is now makes me and Kyle so happy” - Rachel Strait
Set for August 19-21, this year's Strait Acre Slalom Invitational, which will coincide with Team Big Bear's Gravity Festival, will feature 32 of the world's top pro men and women racing head-to-head at Summit Bike Park for $20,000 in total prize money.
Registration is still open here
for the Enduro, Dual Slalom and Downhill events.
The official after party is going down Saturday night at the Bowling Barn in Big Bear from 9-midnight. All are invited.
3 Comments