Details Announced for 2022 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational At Summit Bike Park

Aug 15, 2022
Strait Acres 2022 Preview

PRESS RELEASE: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational

After an overwhelmingly positive response to their homegrown event, Kyle and Rachel Strait are again partnering with Summit Bike Park and Team Big Bear to bring their vision and track design to a larger venue in 2022 for what’s become SoCal’s best mountain bike party.

“Crazy to think this is already the 3rd annual Strait Acres Slalom Invitational! It all started as a dream, to see if we could host a race at our house, and to see it grow into what it is now makes me and Kyle so happy” - Rachel Strait


Set for August 19-21, this year's Strait Acre Slalom Invitational, which will coincide with Team Big Bear's Gravity Festival, will feature 32 of the world's top pro men and women racing head-to-head at Summit Bike Park for $20,000 in total prize money.

Registration is still open here for the Enduro, Dual Slalom and Downhill events.


The official after party is going down Saturday night at the Bowling Barn in Big Bear from 9-midnight. All are invited.

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Last time I commented under such an announcement, I asked whether Anneke Beerten would compete. Rachel responded that she was out with a concussion sustained in a car accident, which would eventually end her career as a racer. After reading this article here I decided to check her website and obviously found a post announcing her retirement which also contained a link to her youtube channel. Which includes a some fairly recent videos showing her ride. Not her race pace obviously but definitely smooth with some proper jumps. Would she be able to attend the event this time around. Not to race but maybe just to ride and celebrate how far she has come with her recovery. She's been Rachel's team mate after all and also a bit of a legend.
  • 2 0
 Kyle Strait and Tom Delonge must be cousins.
  • 1 0
 The BB Bowling Barn is a hoot. Rolled there a few weeks ago.





