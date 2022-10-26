Details Announced for 2023 Trans BC - The Coastal Edition

PRESS RELEASE: Trans BC
Coast Edition
We are excited to announce a new venue for the Schwalbe Trans BC Presented by Yeti for 2023. We think it was worth the delay in opening registration and have been working hard behind the scenes to get all the details in place and approvals required. Without further ado - we are stoked to announce our special 'Coastal Edition'. Riders will get to experience trails all the way up the Sea to Sky Corridor.
We had never envisioned we would ever take this event out to the coast as we do love everything about the interior and small mountain towns that is the focal point of this event, but for various reason out of our control, our normal interior venues didn't line up for 2023, so we are excited to take this opportunity to mix it up a little and we know there will be many of you that will also be stoked for this venue for 2023. It will be back out in the interior in 2024 and beyond.
We couldn't have made this edition possible without the incredible support of the local clubs in each community and look forward to giving back the best we can to each of them through this event. DATE
: June 11-17, 2023ALL INCLUSIVE PACKAGE
: 7 nights accommodation, 3 meals a day, airport pickups and drop off's, transport throughout the week, beer and of course the best selected trails in each location where all you have to do is get on your bike, follow the pink ribbon and party train with your buddies all week long.SELF SUPPORT PACKAGE
: This package is for those that are locals and/or have their own camper van set up or want to come with their families etc. You sort your own accommodation, transport, breakfast and dinners, but get everything else included.
Registration Opens November 8th at 8am PST. Disclosure: We are still waiting confirmation/approval from one more location/community. If they are in, then it remains a 6 day event, if they aren't in, then 2023 will become a 5 day event, with the option to stay on for an extra day to choose your own adventure in Whistler. We just couldn't wait any longer to announce this and get everyone the details they have been waiting for!
The registration form will go live on the website
at the above time and is a first come first serve bases.
** Note: Couples Notice - if you plan to register with your significant other, then please email megan@transenduromtb.com before registration opens.
ABOUT: Trans BC has been running since 2016 and moves around locations within BC each year. It's about bringing like minded adventurous riders together from all over the world to experience new riding communities and trails throughout BC in a relaxed fun vibe. Where you don't have to think about or plan anything except book your flight. We look forward to showcasing a new destination for the event in 2023. Any questions, please email: megan@transenduromtb.com
