Eurobike is Happening in July - Details Announced

It’s a short drive for me and there are a lot of people here that ride bikes. I won a District Ride Wildcard in 2017 at an event in Spain and that’s how I got my “break” in the scene. That moment was and still is really special to me. To hear that there’s a Wildcard up for grabs in Frankfurt, at Eurobike, is great. It’s a phenomenal opportunity for the young riders in the scene. There’s a lot of talent in Germany and I’m excited to see who will win the Wildcard. — Erik Fedko