Eurobike is Happening in July - Details Announced

PRESS RELEASE: Eurobike
Eurobike is set to deliver adrenaline-pumping action during the Festival Days by hosting a Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) Gold Event, with a Red Bull District Ride Wildcard for the winner.
As the Frankfurt Trade Show grounds transform into the world’s bicycle mecca from the 13 to 17 July, there will be more to see and talk about than “just” the most exciting new cycling industry innovations. Besides hosting Danny MacAskill and the legendary Drop and Roll crew, the Eurobike visitors will also witness high-level Slopestyle action, as the trade show will welcome an FMB World Tour Gold Event for the first time ever in Eurobike history.
Kicking off with the Business Days (13 – 15 July), during which the trade show grounds are roamed by the who’s who of the cycling industry, the doors will be open to the public during the so-called Festival Days, taking place on the 16 and 17 of July. Cycling fans will not only be able to see cycling innovations and developing bike trends up close, but also be wowed by mountain bike action of the highest level.
Visitors during the Festival Days will want to pay special attention to the outdoor area of the trade show, especially if they’re looking to witness history in the making. For the first time in trade show history Eurobike will host an FMB World Tour Gold event, welcoming the world’s best Mountain Bike Slopestyle riders to Frankfurt. The course, spanning 130 meters in length, is made up of four jumps and a hip, and will be the grounds for high-level Slopestyle action all weekend long. The packed program kicks off on Saturday, with the Best Trick promising to be one of the festival highlights. Sunday promises to be a day of adrenaline-pumping action, as the riders who made it through Pre-Qualifying (which takes place on Friday) and Qualifying on Saturday will compete in the finals, where there is more at stake than FMB points, prize money and fame, namely a Wildcard to Red Bull District Ride, taking place in Nuremburg in September, which will go to the highest-placed rider that hasn’t yet qualified for the illustrious event. One attending Slopestyle rider who knows Red Bull District Ride Wildcards from the inside out is Erik Fedko, whose international career kicked off after winning a Wildcard to the Nuremberg event back in 2017.
|It’s a short drive for me and there are a lot of people here that ride bikes. I won a District Ride Wildcard in 2017 at an event in Spain and that’s how I got my “break” in the scene. That moment was and still is really special to me. To hear that there’s a Wildcard up for grabs in Frankfurt, at Eurobike, is great. It’s a phenomenal opportunity for the young riders in the scene. There’s a lot of talent in Germany and I’m excited to see who will win the Wildcard.—Erik Fedko
Another must-see event is the Drop and Roll Show, which has become almost tradition at the trade show. Danny MacAskill and his friends will be sure to impress gathered spectators with amazing feats of balance, big drops and plenty of flips on a course that’s made up of several ramps, wooden fences and the infamous red bouncing ball. The Drop and Roll crew knows how to hype up an audience and they’ll be looking to cause the one or other jaw drop. For those that miss out on the early morning action, there’s good news; Danny and co. have made sure there will also be an afternoon show. Both shows will be followed by a signing session, during which fans will be able to snap a photo with their favorite rider or get something signed.
