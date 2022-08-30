Details Announced for 5th Edition of the TranSierra Norte

PRESS RELEASE: TranSierra Norte
Oaxaca is a magical place, with a wide spectrum of colors, variety of flavors, and elevation changes. After 5+ years of developing Mexico´s finest backcountry singletrack and making it accessible for people from all over the world. TranSierra Norte is back for its fifth edition. Over the years, TranSierra has not only been a yearly celebration of life, two wheels, heritage, and Mexican culture. It has now also formed a strong international community, and we are anxious to see not only returning faces, but also new members of the TranSierra Family.
Textures of Oaxaca
This year's edition will be no different than the previous TranSierras, expect long days of Mexican surprise, long steep trails, authentic food, memorable parties, great vibes, and deep immersion in Oaxacan Culture. With a total of 2 days of pre-riding brought to you By TranSierra Norte The Ride and 4 days of racing, riders are in for a treat, a spicy treat.
Also, LOTS of Mexican Loam and MEZCAL...
The stoke is high and we can't wait for everyone to join the party bus!
There are a few spots left in the race! If you can´t make it to the event, we offer Year Round tours with TranSierra Norte The Ride!
Pictures by: @nicoswit_photo
Words by: @juanfranciscogarza_
