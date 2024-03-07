Details Announced for A New 6-Day NZ Enduro Adventure Starting This Weekend

About the Author - Who am I?!



I'm Quentin RICHARD from France. No, Richard is not my first name, and I hope you'll forgive any spelling errors since English is not my first language. But, I am 100% fluent in the universal language of stoke about the mountain bike way of life. I've been working in Europe for 8 years, organising The Megavalanche in Alpe d'Huez and on Reunion Island. You might say that I know an exciting MTB event when I see one. In 2015, just before starting my job, I volunteered at the Trans-Savoie (the same team behind The NZ MTB Rally), and I absolutely loved it. This kind of event; gathering a hundred riders from all around the world; bringing them to breathtaking landscapes to blind-race the best single-tracks of the region; is to me, the pure essence of enduro.



After 8 years of crazy adventures with UCC (Megavalanche), I was looking for a fresh professional challenge. So when Ali offered me this opportunity to come and work for his new event in New Zealand, I did not have to think twice.

