Details Announced for Cannonball MTB Festival 2024

PRESS RELEASE: Cannonball MTB Festival
Who’s ready to celebrate a decade of the Cannonball MTB Festival presented by Boost Mobile?! Taking over Thredbo from February 12 – 17, the countdown is on for this iconic week of racing, entertainment and activations.
Whether you’re competing or spectating this year, this is the ultimate guide to everything you cannot miss at Cannonball 2024.Star-Studded Start Lists
The Cannonball rider lineup gets hotter every year and 2024 is no different.
Prepare to witness some of the world’s best in action including, but not limited to, Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffman, Amaury Pierrion , Myriam Nicole, Dylan Maples, Jack Moir, Troy Brosnan, Connor Fearon, Sian A’Hern, Kye A’Hern, Caroline Buchannan, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Oliver Zwar, Jackson Connelly, Jackson Frew, Tegan Cruz, Oisin O’Callaghan, Vali Hoell and Kasper Wooley.Ones To Watch
With a start list this spicy, every race will be one to watch but if we had to pick a few, the Rockshox Pump Track Finals on Thursday February 15, the all-new Maxxis Dual Slalom Finals, as well as the Oakley Australian Open Downhill Finals and the Deity Whip Wars on Saturday February 17 are all spectator events that cannot be missed.Bring Your Bike
Thredbo will still have a huge chunk of the trail network open to the public all week during Cannonball so make sure you bring your bike and shred some laps in-between watching the races.Meet The Pros
Come meet the best of the best! If this rider lineup got you excited, then you do not want to miss the athlete poster signing session at Alpine Bar at 5PM on Wednesday February 14.Pit Village Vibes
Located at the base of the Kosciuszko Chairlift, the Cannonball Pit Village will be back in action with a huge variety of the best MTB brands setting up shop and hosting activations each day. From testing out the latest gear and bikes to winning a stack of prizes from our partners and mingling with the pros, this is the ultimate hang out spot in-between races.Cannonball’s 10th Birthday Parties
Thredbo is celebrating a decade of Cannonball all week long with daily sets from all your favourite DJs including DJ Just Carlo, DJ Fin & DJ Bailey.
On Saturday night, do not miss the Cannonball Closing Party presented by Balter at Alpine Bar featuring a set from The Terry’s! Then head straight to the Keller Bar to keep the good times rolling at the Official After Party.
Countdown is on! For more information on everything Cannonball, please click here
.