Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series & Top Finishers Win Entry to Crankworx Whistler

Very hyped on the return of the Title Slopestyle at SilverStar. That course has so many possibilities for such big tricks. Last year with the weather and the conditions we had, it was a big struggle, but we still managed to have a pretty insane competition. I had a rough go at it last year but managed to put down a safe run for fifth place in the end, so I'm looking to do some bigger bangers on the course this year. Overall, I'm super stoked to have another contest at SilverStar, it should be rad. — Nicholi Rogatkin