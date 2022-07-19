Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series & Top Finishers Win Entry to Crankworx Whistler

Press release: Crankworx
In less than two weeks, Crankworx Summer Series Canada will kick off at SilverStar Bike Park
bringing together seasoned pros, pinned locals, top amateurs, up-and-coming youngsters all battling it out for their chance on the podium.
|With four different events, it's going to be a weekend filled with big air, fast berms, and some of the best riders in the world.—Chantelle Deacon, Communications Manager, SilverStar
Crankworx Summer Series Canada is building the trail for athlete progression with the recent announcement for the top two finishers of select events at both the SilverStar and Quebec City stops:
- The top two, not pre-qualified finalists in every category of the Air DH, Dual Slalom and Pump Track at Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar will be awarded a guaranteed free entry to Crankworx Whistler, in the same race discipline and age category.
- The top two finalists in the Open category of AirDH, Dual Slalom will receive entry into the Pro category of the same race in Crankworx Whistler 2022.
- The top two finalists in the Open category of Pump Track will receive a wildcard entry into the Pro Invitational – Ultimate Pump Track Challenge at Crankworx Whistler 2022
- The top two, not pre-qualified finalists in every category of the AirDH and Dual Slalom at CSSC Quebec City will be awarded a guaranteed free entry to Crankworx Whistler 2023, in the same race discipline and age category.
for more information.
for more information. There's still time to register for these events at SilverStar for those keen on testing their skills to see if they have what it takes to get a spot into Crankworx Whistler.
The list of registered athletes for these SilverStar events is already shaping up to be stiff competition between B.C.’s local heroes versus some of the biggest names in the sport. Notable pro riders who’ll be lining up at the start gates in SilverStar include:
Caroline Buchanan (AUS)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Amy Ertel (CAN)
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Jackson Frew (AUS)
Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Keegan Wright (AUS)
Jayden Fleming (NZL)
Big names and big tricks are also returning to this summer series stop for the Title Slopestyle, a Gold level Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) World Tour Slopestyle Event.
|We are so excited for this invite-only event, we've already had 13 of the 25 top Slopestyle riders in the world confirm they will be here competing at SilverStar.—Chantelle Deacon, Communications Manager, SilverStar
Back again to SilverStar this year is the Canadian Slopestyle pro, Griffin Paulson.
|I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Title Slopestyle this year. Everyone was so stoked on the course last year and it’ll be awesome to see what everyone brings to the table at this classic Canadian slopestyle event! Last year the competition was late in the season and we experienced some cold conditions, so I’m hoping for some warmer and dryer riding this year! I think it will also be cool to see a decent number of new riders on course, definitely anticipating a great competition!—Griffin Paulson
Paulson isn't the only top Slopestyle athlete we’ll see returning to take on Title Slopestyle again this year. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) will be back, and he's thrilled to have another shot taking on the challenging course designed and built by Vernon local and mountain biking legend, Brett Rheeder.
|Very hyped on the return of the Title Slopestyle at SilverStar. That course has so many possibilities for such big tricks. Last year with the weather and the conditions we had, it was a big struggle, but we still managed to have a pretty insane competition. I had a rough go at it last year but managed to put down a safe run for fifth place in the end, so I'm looking to do some bigger bangers on the course this year. Overall, I'm super stoked to have another contest at SilverStar, it should be rad.—Nicholi Rogatkin
Other pro riders competing are well-known names like Dawid Godziek (POL), Lucas Huppert (CHE), Tom Isted (GBR), and Lukas Knopf (GER).
All events at Crankworx Summer Series Canada – SilverStar are free to attend for spectators, and the Title Slopestyle event on July 31st will be airing live on Pinkbike and crankworx.com
For more up to date schedule of events and athlete registration,
.
