Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series is making a thrilling return to New Zealand from March 1st – 3rd, 2024 and unveils Christchurch Adventure Park as a new location! Set to host a Pump Track and Downhill event, Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand is taking on a fresh and exciting dimension with two internationally broadcast events. More details to follow on how and where to watch.
After kicking off in British Columbia in 2020, the Crankworx Summer Series has been making waves for the past two years in New Zealand’s Southern Lakes Region and in Canada. Christchurch Adventure Park General Manager, Anne Newman, couldn't be more thrilled.
|Crankworx is such a fun and iconic event on the riding calendar. We can't wait to showcase the Park to the international riders and test their skills and talent here in Christchurch. This world-class event will not only inspire the younger generation but provide an unforgettable experience for riders and spectators alike.—Anne Newman, Christchurch Adventure Park General Manager
Reflecting the increasing importance of the event, for the first time, Crankworx Summer Series races will offer local and international riders the opportunity to collect points in the annual quest to become King and Queen of Crankworx, adding an extra layer of intensity to the races. A brand-new Downhill track is currently in the works and will provide a Category 1, UCI sanctioned event, allowing athletes to acquire UCI World Cup points.
In addition to hosting a world-class and internationally broadcasted event, Crankworx is leaving a legacy in Ōtautahi Christchurch. A permanent head-to-head Pump Track and world cup level Downhill track are currently being built in collaboration with the city’s sustainable economic development agency reflecting the dedicated commitment to the mountain bike community in Canterbury. These top-notch facilities will not only provide a platform for local talent to flourish but also attract international athletes and spectators for years to come.
A New Downhill Tack Will Be Built for Crankworx Summer Series in Ōtautahi Christchurch! (c) ChristchurchNZ
As Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand cements its status as a firmly established mountain bike event, it's set to draw athletes and fans from around New Zealand and beyond, building up to the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua.
|With a world-class venue in the Christchurch Adventure Park, direct flights between Ōtautahi Christchurch and Rotorua, and all of the incredible tourism and hospitality opportunities across both locations, we believe we have the recipe for an escalated Crankworx experience for New Zealanders in 2024.—Event Director Ariki Tibble
With the move to Ōtautahi Christchurch, the event promises to captivate a broader audience, showcasing not only the rich sporting depth attractive for international athletes but also the scenic wonders of New Zealand. To entertain all fans across the globe, both the Downhill and Pump Track event will be broadcast live from Christchurch, New Zealand. Claim Your Spot – Athlete Registration is Open NOW:
Elite/Pro, Open and CWNEXT categories will be available to compete in both events. For all athletes wanting to sign up, registration for all races can be found here
.
Tickets will be available for purchase leading up to Christmas – stay tuned on Instagram
and our website
for additional details!