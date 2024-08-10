Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf

Press Release: Crankworx
Get ready for the Crankworx Summer Series at Sugarloaf Provincial Park
, part of The Adrenaline Bike Festival, from August 16-18! Sugarloaf Bike Park, Atlantic Canada's premier lift-serviced mountain bike park, features an impressive array of trails for all skill levels, from beginners to experts. Whether you're new to the sport or a seasoned rider, the park promises an exhilarating experience for every mountain biking enthusiast.
Experience the ultimate three-day adventure at Sugarloaf Bike Park! Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf invites road-trip enthusiasts and visitors to explore the region and its top-notch mountain bike center. Kids can learn and excel with tailored activities, while national-caliber professional competitions pave the way for new local heroes.
In its inaugural year, Sugarloaf Bike Park has pulled out all the stops, unveiling two brand new courses. For the first time, locals and athletes from across Canada and the United States will take on the thrilling Dual Slalom and Slopestyle tracks in Campbellton. Don't miss your chance to be part of this epic event with athlete registration
still open until Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.
Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf ScheduleAugust 16Dual Slalom
|We are so excited to bring an event of international caliber to Sugarloaf Provincial Park where local mountain bike enthusiasts will have an opportunity to ride alongside professional athletes. New Brunswick has a lot to offer, and this is a perfect event to showcase one of the best rated bike parks in Atlantic Canada.—Tammy Scott-Wallace, Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister
: Riders will race on a brand new course created by the legendary Darren Berrecloth. Who’s going to take first place?Big Air Kick-Off Party
: Join us for the kick-off of our festivities in a laid-back, post-bike ambience in Downtown Campbellton. Fans on-site will have the chance to see athletes perform tricks on the new inflatable Big Air jump, accompanied by delicious food, refreshing drinks, vibrant DJ sets, and more.August 17Slopestyle
: Get ready for a massive event! This fresh FMB Bronze Level event unfolds on an innovative track designed by Darren Berrecloth. Expect big air, huge tricks, and an unforgettable show!Kidsworx
: Events for children aged 6 to 12, featuring non-competitive Kidsworx Challenger activities with coaches from Be Rad. Every kid will receive surprises with their registration!XCO
: Push your limits on the fresh XCO course—where tough terrain meets breathtaking views. The competition is fierce and the rewards are big!Live Band
: The night will conclude with Excel and the Spreadsheet, a band known for their renditions of retro songs.August 18Downhill
: The "L’Acadienne" trail will be used for the Crankworx Summer Series DH event at Sugarloaf Bike Park as well as the Kodiak and Grumpy Gris Track.
While you’re experiencing everything that Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf has to offer, make sure to check out the shops in town and set your bike up for incoming fall time riding. You can get all the details on the event HERE
and don’t forget to register to race HERE
. See you on site or we’ll catch you next year when we’re back for round two.