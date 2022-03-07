Details Announced for Flat Out Days 2022

We are already in full preparation; organizing and thinking of all of the improvements for Flat Out Days that will take place July 11. - 17. 2022 in MTB trail center Kočevje, Slovenia.
The whole organization is composed of different individuals. Some are crazy riders, others ride just for fun and some don't ride at all, but the festival is a place where we all feel connected. Our goal with it is to spread positivity in the mountain bike community and present the sport in a different way.
We are creating an environment where young riders and professionals at the sport can progress. The true beauty of mountain biking is not only competition, but the joy you receive from getting better at it and supporting each other to achieve that.
Since the sport is directly connected with nature, we are always thinking about our impact as a festival and individuals. Environmental problems are certainly a global issue and shouldn't be ignored. As a festival we banned plastic in our bars and only serve drinks in reusable cups and cans. Last year we recycled about 6kg of cans. We also encourage our vendors to use local Slovenian ingredients, meaning that the carbon footprint is reduced. Every year we encourage visitors to visit us with public transport, this year we even partnered up with Slovenske železnice
who will offer a discount for everyone visiting the festival with a train.
For this year's build, our trail builder and rider Jan Perše
has a lot of ideas. He wants to update the Big line and add more features for the visitors.
All of the profit from the festival is invested in building infrastructure that stays in the park and helps to develop the freeride community in Slovenia. We would like to thank everyone for supporting us in any way.
