Details Announced for Hannah Bergemann's Women's Freeride Event, Hangtime

Aug 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Hannah Bergemann recently shared that she plans to host a women's freeride event in Bellingham in September called Hangtime. Hot on the heels of Casey Brown's Dark Horse, Hangtime will be a jump jam on Bellingham's Blue Steel jump line, where a group of invited athletes will spend an intensive two days progressing their own riding while also mentoring the up-and-comers.


The schedule:

Friday, September 3: The event will be closed to the public as the invited riders build their comfort on the big Blue Steel jumps.

Saturday, September 4: The invited riders will spend the morning mentoring younger athletes, helping them learn to conquer big features. Later, the riders will have a jump jam progression session for public viewing. Timing is dependent on the wind, but all are encouraged to come out and cheer the ladies on.


In a recent interview, Hannah expressed that part of what she most wants to do with her freeride career is improve access and opportunities for the next generation of riders, and her ability to do that is clear from the structure of the event.

bigquotesI think with my position, this opportunity I have to ride as an athlete, at this moment, I just want to help pave a more clear path for the next gen that's going to pursue freeride. And hopefully provide a lot more opportunity and more inspiration to progress even further than where my riding's at and keep pushing the sport. I think I'm in a really cool position to do that.Hannah Bergemann

Hangtime is presented by Red Bull USA and Transition Bikes.

Blue Steel. The jumps were created by Nico Vink and Transition.

On the making on Blue Steel.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Transition Hannah Bergemann Freeride #PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Really excited to see a lot of events like this popping up. Hangtime, Dark Horse, Formation… it’s all great for the sport!

