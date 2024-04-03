Details Announced for iXS European Downhill Cup

PRESS RELEASE: iXS Downhill Cup The season is just around the corner and we are looking at a packed racing calendar. The iXS European Cup is a continental racing series with seven races in six different countries, making it the springboard for the World Cup.
2024 will be an extremely important season for the iXS European Downhill Cup. According to rumours, the World Cup will become more elite and therefore the entry requirements will become stricter. This makes it all the more essential to have a challenging series that can be seen as a feeder. Not only prestigious titles are awarded, but also important points for the world rankings, as all races are classified as C1. iXS EDC #1 Losinj (CRO) | April 26-28
The event starts in mid-April in Losinj, Croatia. The island in the Mediterranean will be the perfect setting for an initial assessment of the participants' level of performance. The former World Cup course with its special character will show who has worked hard during the winter.
iXS EDC #2 Lenzerheide (SUI) | June 21-23
Another well-known location will follow in June. The field of participants will be travelling to Lenzerheide in the beautiful Swiss Alps. Major races, including the World Championships, have taken place on the course and so the second round will once again attract a lot of attention. Nevertheless, the race will offer the typical relaxed flair of the European Cup, so there will also be time to relax by the lake not far from the finish area.
iXS EDC #3 Panticosa (ESP) | July 19-21
The third race takes the iXS European Cup to Spain for the first time. Incidentally, this location is also a former World Cup venue, as it hosted a Grundig World Cup back in 1996. The high altitude location near the French border offers a tough course with a beautiful view. This trip will also be something special for the Racement crew, as they won't be heading back to the headquarter afterwards, but rather straight to France after a short detour to one or two bike parks and a small excursion to the sea.
iXS EDC #4 Les Deux Alpes (FRA) | July 26-28
The fourth venue is an old acquaintance of the series. From 2014 to 2016, the European Cup was held in Les Deux Alpes, France, the former Crankworx location. However, it will not be returning to the course used back then, but the extremely fast 'Fury' track with an altitude difference of over 650 meters will demand the riders' full concentration.
iXS EDC #5 Maribor (SLO) | August 23-25
The series returns to Eastern Europe with the fifth round. None other than Maribor is on the program. The Slovenian metropolis with around 100,000 inhabitants has often been referred to as the World Cup's favorite venue, as the course on the local mountain is tough, but still always delivers a good dose of fun.
iXS EDC #6 Verbier (SUI) | September 13-15
For the penultimate race, the field of participants returns to Switzerland, but this time to the French-speaking part. Verbier in Valais is another tough challenge. The course, entitled Tires Fire, starts at over 2,000 meters above sea level and will cause the riders to break out in a sweat. The best way to see the scale is in Justine Welzel's and Adam Brayton's track preview:
iXS EDC #7 Abetone (ITA) | September 27-29
And the crowning glory will be a trip to Tuscany in the fall. Everyone knows that the Italians are crazy about cycling and this will once again be evident at this race. The spectacle is prepared with great attention to detail and this event marks the worthy conclusion to a long season. Whoever ends up at the top of the podium here has truly earned the prestigious title of European Cup winner. ixsdownhillcup.com
