Details Announced for iXS European Downhill Cup

PRESS RELEASE: iXS Downhill Cup

The season is just around the corner and we are looking at a packed racing calendar. The iXS European Cup is a continental racing series with seven races in six different countries, making it the springboard for the World Cup.

iXS EDC #1 Losinj (CRO) | April 26-28

iXS EDC #2 Lenzerheide (SUI) | June 21-23

iXS EDC #3 Panticosa (ESP) | July 19-21

iXS EDC #4 Les Deux Alpes (FRA) | July 26-28

iXS EDC #5 Maribor (SLO) | August 23-25

iXS EDC #6 Verbier (SUI) | September 13-15

iXS EDC #7 Abetone (ITA) | September 27-29