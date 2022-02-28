Details Announced for KTM Vittoria World Cup XC Team

PRESS RELEASE: KTM Vittoria Team

LÉNA GERAULT

MAXIME LORET

MATHIS GUAY

TATIANA TOURNUT

It’s an honor for us to be part of this big new team chapter right from the start. Good to see this worldclass athletes still in the KTM family. With the teams skills and our material we can’t wait to get the world cup season started. — Matthias Grick - Marketing KTM Bike Industries

“Who Dares Wins” This motto sums up the creation of the KTM VITTORIA TEAM. Born to support our riders to the highest level of our sport, driven to offer them supervision and equipment to match their ambition. We also thank our partners who have followed our creation and offer us the material to succeed and dare. — Jérôme Dericbourg - Team Manager

Driven to go further, to push the boundaries, to support riders to the highest level, our approach is inspired by the best XC teams. Our motto "Who dares wins" brings us together. So we make it possible thanks to a dedicated staff 100% focus to help the team push the limits ever further by supporting our athletes, their ambitions and aspirations.Youth and talent, daring to win, daring to grow, this is the spirit of the KTM Vittoria Team with Léna Gérault, Maxime Loret, Tatiana Tournut and Mathis Guay. With this group of champions, our team already has 6 French Championship Titles and 3 World Championship Titles ! Together we are ready to battle on the greatest races and to take on the greatest challenges.: Team leader, Léna aims for international podiums! XC Marathon & XCO French Champion, World Champion with French relay Team: Our mountain sailor rides with a strong mind for a high goal: 40 top in the men's elite category! 3rd place in 2021 French XCC Championships: Close to excellence thanks to a huge talent! U18 French Champion and 10th place at the World Championships: On the way to its highest level! U18 French Champion and World Champion with French relay Team­This enthusiasm is shared with our partners, who have made our dreams come true.We would like to thank KTM Bike Industries for their immediate support. Athletes will perform on the Scarp Exonic 2022 bike and its extraordinary riding skills to help them aim for the podium on race day. Vittoria supports our pilots with high performance tires and works closely with them. SR Suntour will insure the suspension, a crucial element of riders performance, thanks to their expertise and experience. SR Suntour is already the supplier of the Olympic champion. Thanks also to Race Company for its support since the beginning.We kick-off the 2022 season with enthusiasm. The KTM Vittoria Team will make everything possible to shine. Generosity, creativity, resilience and boldness will be our key words, always with our motto in mind « who dares wins ».