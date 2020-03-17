Details Announced for New Travelling Mountain Biking High School

A MOUNTAIN BIKING... HIGH SCHOOL? Yup, it really does exist.

PRESS RELEASE: World Class Academy

Current student Mateo Negri blasting down a Peruvian trail after a day of school

What World Class Academy is:

MTB Academy students Mateo Negri and Joaquin Lopez working through some mathmatics

The WCA Education Model:

"Do you want to ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park today? Then you need to do your homework." It is that simple. This is why the school has experienced so much success, and why the parents love it.

Program Director Riley Gardner at the Whistler Bike Park

The kind of riding that happens at The MTB Academy:

Mateo Negri racing his way to a win in the first race of the Peruvian National Series

The Spring 2020 Pilot Program:

Mateo Negri working on some technique after school

Pilot Program Student Joaquin Lopez rallying through a turn

2020-2021 School Year Destinations:

British Columbia

Utah

New Zealand

Portugal

The 2019 graduating class at World Class Kayak Academy and Program Director Riley Gardner with a diploma holding graduate. Almost all of the graduates in these photos thought would not be able to afford World Class Academy... until they applied

Where can I find out more?

- by Riley Gardner