Details Announced for PerformX Training Camps with Aaron Gwin & Yoann Barelli

Jan 26, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Aaron Gwin with Todd Schumlick in Vallnord, Andorra in 2022.


While we might not know what Aaron Gwin's race plans are for 2024, we do know that he recently purchased Windrock Bike Park and that he'll be coaching alongside Todd Schumlick at these two bike camps in April. Gwin has trained with Todd Schumlick for for 11 years and Barelli has trained with Schumlick for the past 3 years.

The first PerformX MTB Training Camp is at Windrock Bike Park, Tennessee from April 12 - 14, 2024 and will feature on-bike coaching with Aaron Gwin, while the second camp will be in Squamish/Whistler, British Columbia from April 23 - 25, 2024 and will feature on-bike coaching with Aaron Gwin & Yoann Barelli.


3 day camp schedule:

Day 1:
10am - 2pm: Rider assessment (fitness and mobility testing)
Bike set-up with Aaron and/or Yoann
2:30 - 4:30pm: Group ride.
6 - 7:30pm: Group dinner and chat.

Day 2:
7am: Group breakfast.
8 - 9am: Nutrition and sport psychology seminar.
10 - 12am: On-bike coaching with Aaron and/or Yoann
12 - 1pm: Group lunch.
1 - 4pm: On-bike coaching with Aaron and/or Yoann
6 - 7:30pm: Group dinner and chat.

Day 3:
7am: Group breakfast.
8 - 11am: Training/fitness instruction.
12 - 2pm: On-bike coaching with Aaron and/or Yoann
1 - 1:30pm: Group lunch.
1:30 - 3pm On-bike fitness instruction.
4pm: Fist pumps and farewells… end of camp


The camps are $1250 USD each and host a maximum of 12 riders. Participants will get access to PerformX Online Training for 3 months after the camps. Contact info@performxtraining.com for reservation and additional details.

Can't make it? Gwin's also got a host of how to videos on his YouTube channel that cover various topics including riding flat corners and pump tracks

