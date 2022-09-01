Details Announced for Red Bull District Ride - Live Broadcast, Best Trick & Women's Session

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull District Ride
It's one more day before the Red Bull District Ride transforms Nuremberg's old city center into a mountain bike slopestyle paradise for the sixth time. High time to share the latest important information and to answer all FAQs - from the onsite event to the live broadcast to the Best Trick Contest and the women's progression session.Schedule and live broadcast
Traditionally, the Red Bull District Ride kicks off on Friday evening with the Best Trick Contest
where not only the 15 riders
taking part in the slopestyle contest, but also Diego Caverzasi (ITA), Nico Scholze (GER), Alejandro Bonafe (ESP) and Tom Isted (GBR) will set the mood for the weekend by providing a foretaste of what’s to come the next day: spectacular action with big air jumps.
The following Saturday, on 3 September, the Red Bull District Ride reaches its climax with the Slopestyle Contest, when the best 15 riders in the world display their breathtaking repertoire of tricks on the 700-meter-long course from Kaiserburg to Hauptmarkt
. The slopestyle contest starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV
(German, English and Polish), YouTube
(English) and Red Bull TikTok (English).
Friday, 2 September 2022
9:30 a.m. – Practice
2:00 p.m. - Training
6:15 p.m. - Red Bull District Ride Best Trick
)
7:15 p.m. – Awards ceremony
Saturday, 3 September 2022
10:00 a.m. – Practice
1:00 p.m. - Practice
2:45 p.m. – Red Bull District Ride Slopestyle Contest
, YouTube
)
5:25 p.m. – Awards ceremony
Red Bull District Ride Best Trick Contest
As in previous years, the Best Trick Contest will be held at Hauptmarkt on Friday evening as a warm-up for the main event. The riders have one hour to try out the Big Air jump as often as they want. The best trick will be judged, the top 5 riders will receive prize money. At the 2017 edition of the Red Bull District Ride Nicholi Rogatkin proved that plenty of action can already be expected on Friday, when he not only won the Slopestyle Contest with his 1440, but won the Best Trick Contest the day before, too
The following riders will participate in this year’s Best Trick Contest:
1. Diego Caverzasi (ITA)
2. Nico Scholze (GER)
3. Alejandro Bonafe (ESP)
4. Tom Isted (GBR)
A lively participation is also expected from the main field of the Red Bull District Ride, as some of the 15 riders who qualified for the slopestyle contest on Saturday will already be showing their skills on Friday:
1. Emil Johansson (SWE)
2. Erik Fedko (GER)
3. Timothé Bringer (FRA)
4. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)
5. Dawid Godziek (POL)
6. Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
7. Lucas Huppert (SUI)
8. Max Fredriksson (SWE)
9. Torquato Testa (ITA)
10. Paul Couderc (FRA)
11. Szymon Godziek (POL)
12. Jakub Vencl (CZE)
13. Lukas Knopf (GER)
14. Miguel Guerrero (ESP)
15. Thomas Genon (BEL)*
(*As first alternate Thomas Genon will replace Canadian rider Griffin Paulson, who had to withdraw due to injury.) Red Bull District Ride Women's Progression Session
At the Red Bull District Ride 2022, for the first time not only the best male riders, but a selection of some of the world’s best female riders will be out and about between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt – just without the pressure of riding a contest. The five women that will be on the Diamond track both Friday and Saturday are Patricia Druwen (GER), Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Kathi Kuypers (GER), Gemma Corbera (ESP) and Ellie Chew (NZL).
The women’s progression session at the Red Bull District Ride gives these five riders the opportunity to demonstrate their skills on what is probably the most spectacular slopestyle course in the world, to train with the best riders out there and to improve their own riding through mutual exchange. During the two days, the five can approach the various obstacles at their own pace and try and figure out what is possible without any pressure.
Video: Brief History of the Red Bull District Ride
|I'm really happy to be part of the progression session at Red Bull District Ride because it's a very big event for me. I haven't been around slopestyle mountain biking that long, but it's always been my dream to ride a Diamond track.—Patricia Druwen
Want to catch up on what made the Red Bull District Ride such an outstanding slopestyle event over the last 17 years? Check out our video about the "Evolution of District Ride".
