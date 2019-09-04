Details Announced for Reunion Island Megavalanche Adventure

PRESS RELEASE: Megavalanche
The Megavalanche adventure is coming back for its 25th edition in the Indian Ocean for a crazy race on the Reunion Island! Trips (flight + accomodation) are available from 1075€ per person!)
Join the trip with all the Mega crew here : ucc-sportevent.com/voyage-ile-de-la-reunion
Discover the amazing atmosphere of Reunion Island rainforest!
Join the tropical MTB adventure of the year!
From lava floor to the rain forest, to the sugar canes fields and to the ocean!
Don't forget to bring your riding mate with you!
Kids category (7-14 years old)
Hard life in winter...
Because the trip is not only about the race, but also about discovering the amazing landscapes of the island
