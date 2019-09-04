Details Announced for Reunion Island Megavalanche Adventure

Sep 4, 2019
by UCCSportEvent  
Teaser Megavalanche Reunion Island

by UCCSportEvent
PRESS RELEASE: Megavalanche

The Megavalanche adventure is coming back for its 25th edition in the Indian Ocean for a crazy race on the Reunion Island! Trips (flight + accomodation) are available from 1075€ per person!)
Join the trip with all the Mega crew here : ucc-sportevent.com/voyage-ile-de-la-reunion


Megavalanche R union 2K17 Photos CR
Join the tropical MTB adventure of the year!

Discover the amazing atmosphere of Reunion Island rainforest!

23.11.16. Megavalanche R union 2016 Max Schumann - Carver Bikes PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
From lava floor to the rain forest, to the sugar canes fields and to the ocean!

MAX SCHUMAN
Don't forget to bring your riding mate with you! Wink

Megavalanche Reunion Island 2017
Kids category (7-14 years old)

MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Because the trip is not only about the race, but also about discovering the amazing landscapes of the island


MEGAVALANCHE Reunion Island
Ride & Rhum

Hard life in winter...
Ready to join the fun?

Join the trip with all the Mega crew here: ucc-sportevent.com/voyage-ile-de-la-reunion



