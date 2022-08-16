Details Announced for 'Ridelab' - Squamish Women's MTB Festival

Robs Corners Photo Credit: Jens KlettPRESS RELEASE: RidelabRIDELAB
is a NEW Mountain Bike Festival For Women who love bikes, beverages, food, camping, music and good times.
This brand-new event will take place on the land of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw next spring. Squamish, British Columbia (BC) is one of the most amazing places in the world to ride mountain bikes and the event is supported by the local trail association SORCA and Tourism Squamish. Join the party and find yourself in a welcoming, inclusive, supportive environment that is guaranteed to be a lot of fun.
In addition to 3 great riding days, good vibes, the day event will also offer bike demos, tech talks, panel discussions, live music and a camping retreat. It’s a great opportunity to connect with like-minded women with a shared passion for mountain biking in a safe and inclusive setting.
This is the first women’s only mountain bike festival in BC and is open to all who identify as female. The event will take place May 15-18, 2023, and welcomes beginners, intermediate and advanced riders. E-bikes are welcome too. Dialed-In Cycling
, a local guiding operation, will handle all the guiding for the event. While the event focus is guided rides and getting the most riding time on this great network of trails, there will be opportunity for sessioning features and receiving skills tips from your PMBIA* certified guides. RIDELAB is also partnering with the Indigenous Women of the Outdoors (IWO)
to support its community members in gaining greater visibility in the mountain biking industry. IWO is a non-profit organization that strives to support, encourage, and provide Indigenous women and non-binary folx living on the territories of the sḵwx̱ú7mesh, líl̓wat, səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm nations with low barrier access to outdoor recreation. RIDELAB
has been created to showcase the enjoyment of mountain biking and the women who ride. The event will bring more women into mountain biking and foster development of riding at every level. In addition, they aim to empower women riders with not only trail knowledge, but technical knowledge as well. The workshops are designed to equip women with the information and understanding they need to confidently make choices about bike maintenance, safety and new purchases of bikes, gear & more.
Mixed in with the learning, RIDELAB’s goal is to foster connection among women riders while exploring this mecca of trails.Registration opens September 6th, 2022
. ONLY 150 spots, don't miss out! ridelab.ca
A special thank you to our partners and sponsors: Stark Architecture, Marzocchi, Raceface, BICI, Sockguy, Hornby Bars, lululemon, DUER, BC Bike Race
*Professional Mountain Bike Instructors Association
