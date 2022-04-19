Details Announced for 'Royal Rumble' FMB Bronze Event in West Virginia

PRESS RELEASE: 2022 ROYAL Rumble Presented by GT Bicycles.
May 13-15 Camp ROYAL along with GT bicycles is hosting the first FMB event in North America. With over $5000 in cash and prizes being given away, this year is set to be bigger and better than last year. 2022 also adds an intermediate division on a smaller Slopestyle course and will help introduce new riders into Slopestyle mountain biking. With 45 riders already signed up from all over North and South America its sure to be the perfect kick off to the 2022 Slopestyle season. Registration is still open for those wanting to test their skills.
If you’re coming to compete or if you just want to witness all the amazing riding, the ROYAL Rumble is a must attend event.
There will be vendor booths will be on site along with food trucks. A special part of the event is that the whole Camp ROYAL property will be open for competitors and spectators to ride during the event weekend. You don't have to compete to shred. Facilities include 4 skateparks, a pump track, 4 airbags and 45 Dirt Jumps of all sizes and skill levels. This is the perfect time to come ride the newest action sports summer camp on the block and see some top level riding. What is Camp ROYAL?
Camp ROYAL
is where action sports meet true identity. The world's first faith-based action sports summer camp. At Camp Royal you will have access to 6 skateparks (one being the largest concrete park on the East Cost) 5 BMX tracks, pump tracks, 4 airbags, resi ramps, shuttle trails 45 dirt jumps, Rock Climbing walls, Kayaking and Zip Lining. Camp Royal brings in top professional athletes in skateboarding, scooters, BMX and mountain biking to teach you how to take your riding to the next level all while teaching you about your true identity. For more information about Summer Camps check out http://www.WeAreROYAL.com More information.
For more information about the RUMBLE find us on instagram @ROYALRumbleWV
Or visit our website @ https://weareroyal.com/Rumble/
