Details Announced for Strait Acres Slalom Invitational

Strait Acres Slalom Invitational Date / Time:
Jul 30 - Aug 01 / 8:00 AM - 4:00 PMLocation:
Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear Lake, CA
Created by MTB superstars Kyle and Rachel Strait in response to multiple competition cancellations during the 2020 season, the inaugural Strait Acres Slalom Invitational featured a who's who of US pro riders competing at the Strait's personal dual slalom track for backyard bragging rights!
After an overwhelmingly positive response to their homegrown event, Kyle and Rachel are partnering with Summit Bike Park and Team Big Bear to bring their vision and track design to a larger venue in 2021. This year's Strait Acre Slalom Invitational, which will coincide with Team Big Bear's Gravity Festival, will feature 32 of the world's top pro men and women racing head-to-head at Summit Bike Park for $20,000 in total prize money.
