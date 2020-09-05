Details Announced for the 2021 Trans NZ, Trans BC and the New Trans Tasmania

Nate Hills tackling the surreal beech tree forest of Craigieburn Forest Park in New Zealand.

Missing our 'trans event' friends from around the world in 2020.

Jo Peters drops into the steeps of Trans BC.

2021 UPDATES AND COVID

YETI TRANS NZ

NZ residence only

YETI TRANS TASMANIA

Are you ready for the tech and steeps of Trans BC?



SCHWALBE TRANS BC

There is always time for extra curricular activities during these events.

The select few crew that actually knew where to get their burritos on Day 3 on the 2019 Trans BC.

About Megan Rose (Owner and Manager of Trans NZ, Trans BC, Trans Tas) — Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 15 years and organizing bike events for the past seven years. She directed one of the first enduro races in BC in 2013, then created and managed the BC Enduro Series from 2014-2016 before handing it on to Ted Morton. Megan created Trans NZ in 2015 and it has been running now for six consecutive years and Trans BC since 2016. Megan is a citizen and holds a passport to all three countries – New Zealand, Canada, and Australia – so she figured it was time to have a trans race in each country with the addition of Trans Tasmania.



Megan likes to spend her spare time exploring new locations, and riding and pushing limits on the bike, just for fun! Past results include: Top 20 EWS Pro Women, 1st Place EWS Whistler Masters Women, 3rd Place Trans Sierra Norte, 4th Place Trans Maderia, 1st Place Yak Ru Nepal, 2X BC Bike Race Winner (2009 and 2012), 3-day La Ruta Costa Rica, local events all over BC, 10-day adventure races, 24-hr adventure races, and more. Combine this with her Bachelor of Business in Event Management, she knows what it takes to put on a good race from both an organizer's and racer's perspective. Megan is super excited to continually grow and expand the biking industry to help all other fellow riders explore the world by bike.

Megan Rose taking on the gnarly rock gardens of EWS Olargues.