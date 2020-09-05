Details Announced for the 2021 Trans NZ, Trans BC and the New Trans Tasmania

Nate Hills tackling the surreal beech tree forest of Craigieburn Forest Park in New Zealand.Press Release: Trans Enduro
While racing has taken a backseat in 2020, and we sit here missing our 'trans event' friends from around the world, the founder of the most sought-after enduro stage races — the Trans BC and Trans NZ — has been squirrelling away in the background to return in 2021 with the addition of Trans Tasmania
to make the ultimate Trans Trifecta
. Missing our 'trans event' friends from around the world in 2020.
Three world-class riding destinations, each with their own flavor and spice, showcase the best trails in three different countries - New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Although there is no 'series' created between the three events, they all bring the quintessential trans race experience with varying degrees of technicality. If you have done one, then you know what to expect from the other two, including lodge/hotel-style accommodations, transport from start to finish, three meals a day, fully-stocked feed stations on course, a truckload of beer, and a ton of good times.
“It feels only fitting to add Trans Tasmania to round out the three countries I hold a passport to and am a citizen of. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase all three locations that hold a special place in my heart, to the rest of the world in such a fun, laid-back racing format with such a vast trail network of good times,” said Megan Rose, founder and director of all three events. Jo Peters drops into the steeps of Trans BC.
The newest of the trio is Yeti Trans Tasmania — a 5-day event on the southern island state of Australia, the last-standing habitat of the Tasmanian Devil and many up-and-coming mountain bike destinations. With the same vibe, format and style of its siblings, the Trans Tasmania is punctuated perfectly in-between the Trans NZ and Trans BC in terms of skill level, fitness and technical aptitude needed to complete the week with a smile on your face. "It's the perfect stepping stone in skill level between Trans NZ and Trans BC and the perfect way to work your way up to the Trans BC's level of tech and steeps," Rose said.2021 UPDATES AND COVID
While COVID has altered the plans for every race in 2020, Rose is setting up 2021 events to be flexible for the current world status. Outlined below is an update status on all three events: YETI TRANS NZ
Yeti Trans NZ - Presented by Shimano - 6-Day Enduro is scheduled for February 28 — March 5, 2021, with back-up dates Dec 12-17, 2021. Registration is going to be open to NZ residence only
(eg: anyone currently living in NZ). Registration is set to open September 17, 2020. Make sure you save the date - for the first time in Trans NZ history, 2021 registration will not run as a lottery and instead fill on a first-come, first-serve basis. Megan will be hand-selecting 15 percent of the pre-entries before it goes live, so be sure to get your name on the pre-interest sign-up
list. Everyone else in the world will have to sit tight for another year before being able to access this event when borders open back up. WEBSITE YETI TRANS TASMANIA
After months of the rumour mill spreading, it is exciting to publicly release the Trans Tasmania 5-Day Enduro. "It's not the most ideal circumstance to be launching a new event with COVID affecting the world, but it is still exciting none the less," Rose said. The inaugural event registration was going to open up to Australian residence only, and be scheduled for February 1 - 5, 2021 - but with Victoria back in lockdown and Tasmanian borders shut to the rest of Australia until December 1, they have decided to run with Nov 22-26, 2021. This later date might also provide the opportunity to open registration up to Kiwi's (or maybe rest of world) as well. Only time will tell and they will make a call on this before registration opens. Registration is due to open late March / early April. "We have had such great partnerships with Yeti (Headquarters / USA) for our Trans BC event and Yeti NZ for our Trans NZ event over the many years, that we are excited to keep the theme going with welcoming on Yeti Australia as Title Sponsor for Trans Tasmania. Yeti Cycles have truly been a pleasure to work with over the years and to see them continually supporting and being involved in community events like this is so great to see" Rose explains.
Pre-interest sign-up
is currently open. Those who sign up for the pre-interest registration will be first to know once this date is set for registration and COVID updates. Rose will be hand-selecting 15 percent of the pre-entries before it goes live, so be sure to get your name on the pre-interest sign-up sheet. WEBSITE Are you ready for the tech and steeps of Trans BC?SCHWALBE TRANS BC
While the Schwalbe Trans BC - Presented by Yeti - was cancelled for 2020, many of the registered riders opted to transfer their registration to 2021. Those who opted for a refund will have first dibs on getting their spot back for 2021. Any remaining spots still available will be pulled from the waitlist in November. You can still sign up for the waitlist but the list is proving to be quite long. If borders are still closed spring 2021, then this might become a Canadian-only resident event. So... if you are Canadian, it's still worth getting your name on the waitlist! All international racers would receive a refund or transferred to the year after if they so choose if it becomes a Canadian-only event. WEBSITE There is always time for extra curricular activities during these events.
Designed by nature to provide fun racing experiences that are more focused on the experiences after you chip in, Rose has purpose-built her three events to build in level of difficulty. Starting with the Trans NZ, this is the perfect stepping stone into the multi-day enduro stage racing arena, requiring solid high-level intermediate skills with a mixture of black trails thrown in for good measure. With about 900-1500m of climbing per day over 20-30 kilometers per day, there’s still time to be had for post-race hangouts.
The Trans Tasmania takes each day up a notch, requiring solid advanced skills. With a true mixture of trails, from fast flow to raw steeps to rock gardens, and everything in-between, Trans Tasmania offers unique riding on classic EWS tracks and new trails.
At the sharp end, the Trans BC is for riders seeking out a race that challenge the egos of those who thrive on steep, technical trails. Combining both high-level advanced skills, an aptitude for steep terrain, and a penchant for long days on the bike, the Trans BC isn’t for the faint of heart. Be prepared for 1200-1600 meters of climbing per day over the course of 30-40 kilometers per day.
These Trans events work with local communities and clubs to directly support trail growth and maintenance. All participants of the Trans BC become a member of the BC Singletrack Society and contribute to the $15,000+ each year given to the locations used in the race. Rose has given back over $100,000 to the local trails used in the events she has put on over the years, thanks to the support of riders registering for these events throughout the years.
For more information email megan@ridingbc.com or visit www.transenduromtb.com
for more details on all three events.
### The select few crew that actually knew where to get their burritos on Day 3 on the 2019 Trans BC. About Megan Rose (Owner and Manager of Trans NZ, Trans BC, Trans Tas) — Megan has been riding and racing bikes all over the world for 15 years and organizing bike events for the past seven years. She directed one of the first enduro races in BC in 2013, then created and managed the BC Enduro Series from 2014-2016 before handing it on to Ted Morton. Megan created Trans NZ in 2015 and it has been running now for six consecutive years and Trans BC since 2016. Megan is a citizen and holds a passport to all three countries – New Zealand, Canada, and Australia – so she figured it was time to have a trans race in each country with the addition of Trans Tasmania.
Megan likes to spend her spare time exploring new locations, and riding and pushing limits on the bike, just for fun! Past results include: Top 20 EWS Pro Women, 1st Place EWS Whistler Masters Women, 3rd Place Trans Sierra Norte, 4th Place Trans Maderia, 1st Place Yak Ru Nepal, 2X BC Bike Race Winner (2009 and 2012), 3-day La Ruta Costa Rica, local events all over BC, 10-day adventure races, 24-hr adventure races, and more. Combine this with her Bachelor of Business in Event Management, she knows what it takes to put on a good race from both an organizer's and racer's perspective. Megan is super excited to continually grow and expand the biking industry to help all other fellow riders explore the world by bike. Megan Rose taking on the gnarly rock gardens of EWS Olargues.
