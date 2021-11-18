Details Announced for the 2022 Balance Bike World Championships

Press Release: Malverns Classic
Three days of racing to be crowned the Balance Bike World Champion!
Date: 26-28th of August 2022 (August Bank Holiday Weekend).
Venue: GT Bicycles Malverns Classic Mountain Bike Festival at Eastnor Deer Park, Herefordshire. HR8 1RQ. England.
The Balance Bike World World Championships presented by The Little Rider Co and supported by G-Form.
Riders Ready, let's go racing!! Children aged from 2 to 5 years of age are invited from all around the world to race in this fun and competitive competition. Race categories are split between both boys and girls in their age category. There are three days of racing with Quad Eliminator, Slalom and Downhill. Enter every race to be in with the chance to be World Champion!
Friday 26th of August – Balance Bike Quad Eliminator – ENTER HERE
Four riders on the BMX style start gate, elbows out and go! This is action-packed head-to-head racing down into the main arena. Riders will fire out of the four-man start gate at the same time, battling elbows high into the first corner. The course will be fast and flowing with plenty of passing places for the skilled and the brave. The top two racers from each round will go through to the next heat, a simple elimination format as we head to the super finals!
Saturday 27th of August – Balance Bike Slalom – ENTER HERE
Racing one at a time down the slalom course, the race is against the clock! This is action-packed racing as riders fire out of the BMX style start gate and around the coloured gates. The fastest four from each category will go into the super finals.
The 1st and 2nd fastest riders will be in the A Final. The 3rd and 4th fastest will be in the B final. (B final will run first, the winner will be awarded 3rd place). These super finals will be based on one race, racing dual slalom head to head. Gate pick goes to the rider that qualified fastest.
Sunday 28th of August – Balance Bike Downhill – ENTER HERE
Downhill is the Formula 1 of mountain bike racing. The purest form of racing with riders racing against the clock. The course will be fast and flowing with plenty of corners for the riders to showcase their skills.
The festival is free to children aged 12 and under as are all the Fair Ground rides. If you require any further information regarding the Balance Bike World Championships of the GT Bicycles Malverns Classic, please check out the website HERE
.
