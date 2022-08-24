Details Announced for the 2022 Malverns Classic

It's that time of the year again! The Malverns Classic begins today and if you're visiting you had best prepare for the biggest party in British mountain biking with a packed weekend of challenging and exciting events including flat-out racing across all disciplines. The UK's largest Trade/Expo with over 100 trade stands, live entertainment with live bands and DJs, licensed bar, free fun fair rides, dirt jumping, pump-track and the air bag! Then watch the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships Live on the big screen, all in a chilled out friendly, fun and safe environment.
The Malverns team are going big this year with the music and riders. Here’s a few new additions you can look forward to over the weekend.Leeroy Thornhill - ex Prodigy Saturday Night Headliner
Founding member of Prodigy, this legend is bringing break beats and bangers to the party on Saturday night. This will go down in the Malvern Classics history books, do not miss this set.Danny MacAskill’s Drop and Roll Tour
Stunt-riding YouTube Global Megastar Danny MacAskill leads out Duncan Shaw and Ali Clarkson with their Drop n Roll show . Prepare to be left speechless as they defy both gravity and physics to entertain you. Grab yourself an autograph after the show too!Celebrate 40 years of ET with Bob Haro
Celebrate history as it was in the making with Bob Haro, the lead BMX stunt rider in ET.
Clive Gosling to interview Bob on stage about the making of ET, the back story of how BMX was included in the film and showcasing pictures captured from behind the scenes. This is a once in a life time opportunity not to be missed.
And a few returning favourites Pinkbike/Little Rider COBalance Bike World Championships
The World Champions of tomorrow getting the spotlight today, always a super exciting event. TRP Lakeride
Guaranteed to go down with a splash, a crowd favourite - made even more exciting with a head to head battle with Hans Rey and Danny MacAskill on Saturday night.The DMR Dirt Wars and 66 #MRWhipIT Whip Off
Returning again this year with FMD Bronze status, bigger jumps and bigger tricks. Big Name Riders
The list this year is insane, Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, Sam Reynolds, Hans Rey, Scott Beaumont, Tom Cardy, Joey Gough, Ben Deakin, Jono Jones and so many more riders on site.
Don’t forget to bring your bike! All the courses are open to the public when not being used for racing with the addition of a FunLoop, Airbag and Pumptrack all weekend free to use.
Children aged 12 and under go for free, no ticket required. Everyone aged 13 or over must purchase a festival ticket to attend. To purchase tickets and to find out further information, please check out the Malverns website
.
If you don't have your ticket yet there is plenty available on the day at the gate so head down and join the party.
0 Comments