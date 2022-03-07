Details Announced for the 2022 Trans-Nomad Experience

Press Release: Trans-Nomad

Over the past 7 years, the Trans-nomad has gained the reputation of being one of the best blind backcountry races on the calendar. Crossing the wild Pyrenees mountains over several days, this is a tough race with a great atmosphere and bags of adventure. Now you can enjoy all of that, with a bit more of a downhill bias, in a fun, relaxed atmosphere, on the Trans-Nomad Experience.Over 5 days of riding you will experience almost 18,000m of descending on the fun, natural singletrack which the Pyrenees is famous for, and over 13,000m of shuttles in our dedicated 4x4s. Many trails will be freshly groomed by our team for the event and our team will be laying on feed stations, open-air lunches and post-ride drinks. You will be supported by the most experienced guides in the Pyrenees thanks to basqueMTB, meaning you can just concentrate on the riding. In the evenings there will be surprise events, great hotels and plenty of Spain´s famous food to enjoy.More shuttles, more trails and zero stress, but with all the adventure and atmosphere of the Trans Nomad.16-22nd July 202224th-30th July 2022€1550You can find out more or get in touch over on www.basqueMTB.comYou can find out about the Trans-Nomad event, and visit the web, via this Pinkbike story from the 2019 race. https://www.pinkbike.com/u/DougBasqueMTB/blog/transnomad-multi-stage-racing-in-the-pyrenees.html