Details Announced for the 2022 US Open of MTB

The Fox US OPEN has always attracted top athletes, freeriders and fans. PRESS RELEASE: US OPEN
Check out this video of the 2018 event at Killington Resort.
The Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking
has announced the 2022 race festival will be returning to Killington Resort this September 15-18th. The Fox US OPEN originated on the East Coast in 2003 and was last hosted at Killington Resort in 2018. Top professional racers from around the world are anticipated to compete for the $80,000 prize purse, with this year’s top male and female of the Open Class Downhill taking home $15,000 each. In addition to Pro/Open Class events, the Fox US OPEN offers amateur racing classes in downhill, enduro and dual slalom.
“The 2018 US OPEN at Killington was a huge success for athletes and race fans, so we’re really looking forward to bringing things back to the northeast community,” stated Clay Harper, Co-founder and Event Director of the Fox US OPEN. “It’s part of the culture of the USO that whether you’re racing or coming out to watch, we want everyone to bring their bike and have a good time! Killington delivers just that. It’s an incredible bike park, with great lodging and amenities too.”
The iconic US OPEN Downhill race remains true to its heritage as an open class event that gives up-and-coming racers the chance to step-up and compete against the pros. The race will once again be the final stop of the US Downhill National Series. As always, open classes will compete for the cash purse and the amateur classes will be chasing prizes and bragging rights. Young racers will also have their shot in the Next Gen Youth Downhill event, which offers age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old and provides kids with a real racing opportunity on a dedicated track.
“Killington was my favorite US OPEN venue, so the news that we’re going back there is exciting to me! Killington is a huge mountain with long runs and lots of terrain. The east coast roots make me feel right at home. I can’t wait to see the event take off back in Vermont - It’s on the top of my list this year!” – Neko Mulally, Professional Downhill Racer, 2017 and 2018 Fox US OPEN Champion
“It’s awesome to have The US OPEN back on the schedule after two years! It’s a prestigious event, as the competition is high, and the prize purse is even higher! I have never been to Killington, but I have heard endless great things about the mountain. I can’t wait to experience it myself and give it my all in the USO downhill to finish off the season! “ – Kailey Skelton, Professional Downhill Racer, 2021 US National Champion
The 2022 Fox US OPEN will again feature Enduro and Dual Slalom racing. Event organizers plan to return to the roots of Northeast dual slalom with a more traditional track, so get ready for some loose and rowdy racing. Also, back by popular demand will be the USO Best Whip, taking place on a massive set of jumps carved into the base area of the bike park for easy viewing. This invitational competition has become a spectating favorite.
“Bringing the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking back to Killington Resort is an incredible opportunity for the resort to showcase our commitment to offer year-round adventure through our Bike Park investment,” says Tait Germon, Director of Mountain Operations at Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “However, this event is more than just a race. You can expect a big mountain bike party for the whole family, featuring vendors, live music and races for all levels of riders.”
Beyond the competition, the Fox US OPEN has long attracted race fans, freeriders and families. The vibe is relaxed, and Killington Bike Park will remain open for non-racers too, with three separate peaks to ride. Warm days and cool nights make September a great time to visit Vermont.
More event information and athlete registration details coming soon.
Follow us at: https://www.instagram.com/usopenmtb/https://www.facebook.com/usopenmtb/https://www.usopen.bike
0 Comments
Post a Comment