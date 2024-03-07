Details Announced for the 2024 Mega Volt Multi-Day eMTB Festival

PRESS RELEASE: Mega VOLT

North America’s only multi-day eMTB Festival, the MegaVolt, is unleashing a super charged event line up for May 31-June 2, 2024.For the second year, we’ll be in the lakeside paradise of Naramata, British Columbia. The festival site is steps from Okanagan Lake and just a few pedal strokes away from 100+ kms of eMTB friendly trails.All about e-power, adventure and fun! This year it features 3 challenge events, 2 races, daily guided rides, an industry expo, panel discussions, entertainment, a beer garden and more.events for all riders this year will include a spectator-friendly Heckle Rock-style Climbing Challenge, a Trailforks Adventure Challenge, and a multi-lap Consistency Challenge, plus daily guided rides.events for the speedsters, is an eXC race, an eEnduro race, and an all-access pass to the other Challenge events. For people who just want to take it easy and explore the vast trail network there will also be daily guided rides.Like last year, riders will get to chat with reps from industry big hitters such as SPECIALIZED, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, DEVINCI, ORBEA, FOX, YAMAHA, BOSCH, ONE UP COMPONENTS as well as newcomers to the eMTB game GASGAS and HUSQVARNA.MegaVolt has all the elements of a great weekend get-away: superb trails, a well-orchestrated a la carte events menu, a resort-style base camp, an industry expo, and the perfect location. It will appeal to eMTB’s early adopters as well as riders who are new to the e-experience.Passes are now on sale and with only 200 available, this event will sell out quickly.The MegaVolt respectfully acknowledges that our event and recreation are taking place on the traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan people.North America’s only 3-day eMTB Festival. What began as a small grassroots gathering in 2021 has become a full-fledged festival. With the addition of more fun challenge-style events and guided rides, there is something for all eMTB riders to enjoy.– All Routes will be posted to the website before the event.