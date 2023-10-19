Details Announced for the 2024 North American Enduro Cup

Oct 19, 2023
by North-American-Enduro-Cup  
2023 NAEC Race Day 1

PRESS RELEASE: 2024 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup

Returning for its seventh edition, the 2024 North American Enduro Cup will happen on June 15-16, 2024 at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. The 2024 race will deliver more of what everyone loves about the NAEC: A rowdy, fun track with more fresh-cut tracks that will make their debut for the race. Registration is set to open February 1, 2024 at www.naenduro.com.

The race will continue with its two-day format that uses a healthy mix of climbs and bike park uplifts to tally up some impressive uphill and downhill numbers. The NAEC delivers 40+ minutes of racing, big vertical, and a full mix of trails both inside the park and on the surrounding peaks. We're taking full advantage of the 3,400' (1,036m) of vert on tap in the bike park, and the Queen Stage will be back to challenge racers from top to bottom.

2023 NAEC Race Day 2

We'll continue with one of the largest cash purses around for the Pro podiums, five deep, with equal men's and women's payouts. We just can't stop making new trails for this race, and 2024 will be no different. We've already been hard at work hauling tools around this fall and building trails exclusively for the 2024 event. That's a hallmark of the NAEC, and you'll get to see more of it in June 2024.

2023 NAEC Race Day 1


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases North American Enduro Cup


Author Info:
North-American-Enduro-Cup avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2016
29 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
95613 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
88375 views
UPDATE: Nukeproof, Vitus, Chain Reaction Cycles & Wiggle Face Uncertainty as Parent Company in Financial Trouble
69258 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta 5 SX - Supercross for a Reason
57928 views
Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 - Is Parkduro a Thing?
56515 views
Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog
51581 views
Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023
49754 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Cockpit Setups
48670 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037671
Mobile Version of Website