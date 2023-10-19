Details Announced for the 2024 North American Enduro Cup

PRESS RELEASE: 2024 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup
Returning for its seventh edition, the 2024 North American Enduro Cup will happen on June 15-16, 2024
at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. The 2024 race will deliver more of what everyone loves about the NAEC: A rowdy, fun track with more fresh-cut tracks that will make their debut for the race. Registration is set to open February 1, 2024 at www.naenduro.com
.
The race will continue with its two-day format that uses a healthy mix of climbs and bike park uplifts to tally up some impressive uphill and downhill numbers. The NAEC delivers 40+ minutes of racing, big vertical, and a full mix of trails both inside the park and on the surrounding peaks. We're taking full advantage of the 3,400' (1,036m) of vert on tap in the bike park, and the Queen Stage will be back to challenge racers from top to bottom.
We'll continue with one of the largest cash purses around for the Pro podiums, five deep, with equal men's and women's payouts. We just can't stop making new trails for this race, and 2024 will be no different. We've already been hard at work hauling tools around this fall and building trails exclusively for the 2024 event. That's a hallmark of the NAEC, and you'll get to see more of it in June 2024.