Details Announced for the 2025 Red Bull Tennessee National DH at Aaron Gwin's Windrock Bike Park

“I'm really excited to be expanding on the legacy of the Tennessee National with Red Bull joining as title sponsor of the event for 2025. Red Bull has been an awesome partner of mine and the Windrock Bike Park for many years. We both share a vision and passion for the continued growth of downhill racing here in the USA and I'm thankful to have their support at this event moving forward. Our team has already been hard at work to make this year's race a great event for all levels of riders and an opportunity for our nation's best to prepare for the World Cup season ahead. I've got some cool course changes/upgrades in mind for this year's event. We'll also be sharing some exciting news on further event additions in the upcoming months. Thank you everyone for your continued support of this event and the Windrock Bike Park. I'm looking forward to making this year's race our best one yet. See you in March!" — Aaron Gwin