Details Announced for the 2025 Red Bull Tennessee National DH at Aaron Gwin's Windrock Bike Park

Jan 16, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
Photos by Jack Rice

The 2025 Red Bull National Downhill Race is set to take place from March 28-30 at Windrock Bike Park. This UCI C1-sanctioned event promises world-class racing at the iconic venue, with exciting new additions to the track building on modifications introduced in 2024.

Since Aaron Gwin purchased the bike park in 2023, it has become a premier venue for downhill athletes to train and compete in the United States. The addition of Red Bull as the title sponsor highlights the growth and strength of the U.S. downhill racing scene, paving the way for more high-calibre events in North America. We're looking forward to watching the action come March.

Registration for the event is now open, but riders must pre-register as there will be no on-site registration.


PRESS RELEASE: Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park is excited to announce the 2025 Red Bull Tennessee National, March 28-30, 2025 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. This year's UCI C1 level event will feature a full weekend of world class racing and aims to build on its storied history of fostering the growth of downhill racing in North America. Windrock Bike Park, known for its technical trails and unique landscape, provides the perfect backdrop for this renowned event. This year's race course will include even further additions and promises to be an exciting race for both riders and spectators alike.

Five-time World Cup Overall Champion Aaron Gwin has owned Windrock Bike Park since 2023.

bigquotes“I'm really excited to be expanding on the legacy of the Tennessee National with Red Bull joining as title sponsor of the event for 2025. Red Bull has been an awesome partner of mine and the Windrock Bike Park for many years. We both share a vision and passion for the continued growth of downhill racing here in the USA and I'm thankful to have their support at this event moving forward. Our team has already been hard at work to make this year's race a great event for all levels of riders and an opportunity for our nation's best to prepare for the World Cup season ahead. I've got some cool course changes/upgrades in mind for this year's event. We'll also be sharing some exciting news on further event additions in the upcoming months. Thank you everyone for your continued support of this event and the Windrock Bike Park. I'm looking forward to making this year's race our best one yet. See you in March!"Aaron Gwin
Registration is live at https://www.bikereg.com/redbull-tennessee-national.
(Registration will close Monday, Mar 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM CT There is NO onsite registration)

Windrock Bike Park offers lift access downhill riding weekly, Thurs-Mon, 10-5. The bike park will be open additional days before and after the event, be sure to check our schedule for full hours of operation.

www.tnnational.com
www.windrockbikepark.com
Instagram- @tennesseenationalmtb

This year’s event sponsors include: (full list coming soon)
Red Bull
Kubota USA
Neurocatch
Ht Components
Dust Moto
Bell


27 Comments
  • 610
 Really dig seeing the Southeast and all USA DH continuing to grow again. Positive news!
  • 331
 Will Rob Warner be there?
  • 141
 If he is, they can advertise the event as "Windrock will get ROBbed"
  • 242
 "Since Aaron Gwin purchased the bike park in 2023, it has become a premier venue for downhill athletes to train and compete"

It already was prior to him purchasing it, where do you think Gwin was training lol....
  • 20
 Wasn't he in Cali prior to that?
  • 30
 @lord-01: He sold his home in Cali and moved to NC a while back.
  • 46
 Funny enough, bought it from his former teammate, Neko Mulally
  • 56
 @thustlewhumber: taxes are not the same. Fires neither. Run away from Cali!
  • 90
 @Janes28: Neko helped build windrock but never owned it.
  • 130
 I do love the way redbull are slowly building up their DH events.
  • 60
 sweet, we'll be there the weekend before.....trails will be prime.
  • 60
 will redbull broadcast it on tv
  • 30
 The gravity coop crew will produce the race show and it will be on the windrock YouTube channel the day after.
  • 40
 Yes. Yes. Yes. So much yes
  • 10
 Should be included in the US Downhill National Series. Instead USUC is including the National Championships where the class structures are completely different in what is usually a stand alone event.
  • 21
 Didn't know Gwin bought Windrock bike park. It might work out well for him.
  • 110
 He's already invested a bunch in it. Built a huge new bike shop, leased another 500 acres to build new trails, Extended the shuttle road further up the mountain for longer runs, building more beginner/intermediate level trails as before it had essentially one dark blue and the rest very much black. He's running it like a business for the first time ever which has it's pluses and minuses. It's lost some of the laid back and gnarly AF vibe for sure. So much potential being nestled in a 75k acre off road park.
  • 13
 @Struggleteam: i heard off road park mall security boys are wankers. are they ?
  • 50
 @calarco68: nah, not to the mtb crowd at all. They do police the side by side / rock crawler drinking very hard. I appreciate it though as we ride moto there as well. Makes it slightly less scary. Just think about the insurance carry for a stand alone bike park vs the windrock setup. The mtb liability is a drop in bucket compared to the rest of the park. Also the shuttle road was built and is maintained by the park as main access to the offroad trails. Then you have all the cabins, campgrounds and amenities already there too. Its a genius place for a bike park really and you don't have to deal with as snobby corporate ski mountain. The 2 activities work in harmony vs bike parks always on hind tit compared to skiing most places. Icing on the cake is the terrain is amazing and it's open year round.
  • 20
 No enduro race is a tragedy
  • 10
 How to get that belt buckle without dying...
  • 10
 you don't
  • 20
 That level of bling MUST be earned. lol
  • 10
 how long is that shuttle ride
  • 30
 give or take 10-15 minutes
  • 23
 Rip to one of the best enduro races in the us.







