Details Announced for the 2025 Red Bull Tennessee National DH at Aaron Gwin's Windrock Bike Park

Photos by Jack Rice
PRESS RELEASE: Windrock Bike Park
Windrock Bike Park is excited to announce the 2025 Red Bull Tennessee National, March 28-30, 2025 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. This year's UCI C1 level event will feature a full weekend of world class racing and aims to build on its storied history of fostering the growth of downhill racing in North America. Windrock Bike Park, known for its technical trails and unique landscape, provides the perfect backdrop for this renowned event. This year's race course will include even further additions and promises to be an exciting race for both riders and spectators alike.
Five-time World Cup Overall Champion Aaron Gwin has owned Windrock Bike Park since 2023.
|“I'm really excited to be expanding on the legacy of the Tennessee National with Red Bull joining as title sponsor of the event for 2025. Red Bull has been an awesome partner of mine and the Windrock Bike Park for many years. We both share a vision and passion for the continued growth of downhill racing here in the USA and I'm thankful to have their support at this event moving forward. Our team has already been hard at work to make this year's race a great event for all levels of riders and an opportunity for our nation's best to prepare for the World Cup season ahead. I've got some cool course changes/upgrades in mind for this year's event. We'll also be sharing some exciting news on further event additions in the upcoming months. Thank you everyone for your continued support of this event and the Windrock Bike Park. I'm looking forward to making this year's race our best one yet. See you in March!"—Aaron Gwin
Registration is live at https://www.bikereg.com/redbull-tennessee-national
(Registration will close Monday, Mar 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM CT There is NO onsite registration)
Windrock Bike Park offers lift access downhill riding weekly, Thurs-Mon, 10-5. The bike park will be open additional days before and after the event, be sure to check our schedule for full hours of operation.www.tnnational.comwww.windrockbikepark.com
Instagram- @tennesseenationalmtb
