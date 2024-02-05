Details Announced for the 4X ProTour 2024

Press Release: 4X ProTour

The 4X Pro Tour has announced a four-round series for 2024. Visiting three countries and a variety of tracks, the 2024 4X ProTour will showcase the talents of the world's best 4X riders to determine who the fastest riders are:Round 1: Val Di Sole, Italy - June 14thRound 2: Jablonec, Czech Republic - July 13thRound 3: Dobrany, Czech Republic - August 3rdRound 4: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland - September 7thThe series will begin on June 14th, when we return to the incredible Val Di Sole in Italy. This track has it all and the racing always delivers. Under floodlights this perfect 4X track will light up the valley of the sun once more.There is no doubt that JBC 4X Revelations, will continue to prove itself as one of the wildest events on not only the 4X calendar, but on the international MTB calendar. Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic will host the legendary event and round 2 of the series on July 13th. Built by three-time World Champion, Tomas Slavik, both riders and bikes will be tested to their limit.Dobřany, Czech Republic, will take the riders back over to the east of Europe on August 3rd. Another flat-out track that has proved itself as a great spectacle when hosting two rounds of the European 4X Series in 2018 and 2019, as well as 4X ProTour events in the last 3 years. If you want big jumps and high speed, this is the race for you.The series finals will take place at the high-speed track in Poland. Szczawno Zdroj, has been a regular on the circuit since 2012 where it hosted the European Championships. The floodlit track will no doubt provide an amazing end to the season.Series organiser, Scott Beaumont:“2024 looks like being our best-ever season of 4X before the gate even drops. We return to venues that have always supported the 4X ProTour, who provide perfect organisation and immaculate race tracks. We look forward to welcoming riders and fans back to our amazing sport once again with no politics, frustration or rights issues. Good times guaranteed. See you in the gate”.Keep up to date…www.4xprotour.comwww.twitter.com/4xprotourwww.facebook.com/4xprotourwww.instagram.com/4xprotour