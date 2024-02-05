Details Announced for the 4X ProTour 2024

Feb 5, 2024
by 4X ProTour  
photo

Press Release: 4X ProTour

The 4X Pro Tour has announced a four-round series for 2024. Visiting three countries and a variety of tracks, the 2024 4X ProTour will showcase the talents of the world's best 4X riders to determine who the fastest riders are:

Round 1: Val Di Sole, Italy - June 14th
Round 2: Jablonec, Czech Republic - July 13th
Round 3: Dobrany, Czech Republic - August 3rd
Round 4: Szczawno Zdroj, Poland - September 7th

The series will begin on June 14th, when we return to the incredible Val Di Sole in Italy. This track has it all and the racing always delivers. Under floodlights this perfect 4X track will light up the valley of the sun once more.

during round 3 of The 2023 4X Pro Tour at Val Di Sole Commezadura Italy on June 30 2023. Photo Charles A Robertson

There is no doubt that JBC 4X Revelations, will continue to prove itself as one of the wildest events on not only the 4X calendar, but on the international MTB calendar. Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic will host the legendary event and round 2 of the series on July 13th. Built by three-time World Champion, Tomas Slavik, both riders and bikes will be tested to their limit.

during round 4 of The 2023 4X Pro Tour at JBC 4X Revelations Jablonec Nad Nisou Liberec Czech Republic on July 15 2023. Photo Charles A Robertson

Dobřany, Czech Republic, will take the riders back over to the east of Europe on August 3rd. Another flat-out track that has proved itself as a great spectacle when hosting two rounds of the European 4X Series in 2018 and 2019, as well as 4X ProTour events in the last 3 years. If you want big jumps and high speed, this is the race for you.

during round 2 of The 2023 4X Pro Tour at Dobranay Czech Republic on June 03 2023. Photo Charles A Robertson

The series finals will take place at the high-speed track in Poland. Szczawno Zdroj, has been a regular on the circuit since 2012 where it hosted the European Championships. The floodlit track will no doubt provide an amazing end to the season.

Race day during round 2 of the 2018 4X Pro Tour at Szczawno Zdroj Poland on May 19 2018. Photo Charles A Robertson

Series organiser, Scott Beaumont:

“2024 looks like being our best-ever season of 4X before the gate even drops. We return to venues that have always supported the 4X ProTour, who provide perfect organisation and immaculate race tracks. We look forward to welcoming riders and fans back to our amazing sport once again with no politics, frustration or rights issues. Good times guaranteed. See you in the gate”.

during round 4 of The 2023 4X Pro Tour at JBC 4X Revelations Jablonec Nad Nisou Liberec Czech Republic on July 15 2023. Photo Charles A Robertson


Keep up to date…
www.4xprotour.com
www.twitter.com/4xprotour
www.facebook.com/4xprotour
www.instagram.com/4xprotour

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases 4x Racing


Author Info:
4XProTour avatar

Member since Jan 1, 2023
8 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
202363 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
58326 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
54196 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
47728 views
Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion
44514 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
38685 views
Dangerholm's Scott Spark RC Neon Project
36444 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
34231 views

3 Comments
  • 6 0
 4X is infinitely better than any type of e-bike racing. Given Warner Brother's enthusiasm to turn MTB into a TV show I'm surprised they're not all over it.
  • 1 0
 Will Redbull be showing it?
  • 1 0
 R.A.D







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.049441
Mobile Version of Website