Details Announced for the Big White 'Canadian' Slopestyle and Lots of Fun Things Tour

Press Release: Big White 'Canadian' Slopestyle
This time last year, we were wrapping up an incredible weekend of Freeride Days and the Big White Invitational Slopestyle with some of the top riders from around the world. If you need a refresher you can look back here.
Straight off the hype of the event, we were already planning and looking forward to 2020.
Fast forward to April and everything changed. Events everywhere were being cancelled. We knew that with travel restrictions and bans on gatherings any event would be very different than it had been. It was with this knowledge that we made the difficult decision to put Freeride Days and the Big White Invitational on hiatus for 2020. The hardest part of this decision was knowing that those most affected would be the athletes who were already seeing their season crumble away.
But we remain committed to creating opportunities for athletes. This event began two years ago with the intention of growing a bigger and better slopestyle scene in Canada. Our goal was to build a world-class course and focus on the rider experience, giving local and Canadian athletes a chance to compete at the top level at home. With two incredible slopestyle courses and so many amazing athletes in our backyard, we have decided to go back to the roots, strip things down, and host a rider focused event. For 2020 we bring you The Big White Canadian Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen
. No crowds, no FMB, just big, gnarly, Canadian slopestyle. For the riders, and rider judged.Friday September 4: Open Men's & Women's Slopestyle
Bronze Course*Registration Opens August 1 on bikebigwhite.com.Saturday September 5: Invitational Slopestyle
Gold/Pro Course
+Wildcards from Open event and Lots of Fun Things Tour Series Events"The crew at Loft Bike Parks and many of the athletes that we've worked with these past few years, have become part of our bike family. We've missed not being able to have them on the mountain every day this year. When we heard they were putting together some fun local BC contests - there was no question, this was something we were excited to part of and exactly the vibe that we want to bring to this years laid back rider focused event." - Bike Big White
Lots of Fun Things Tour
Loft Bike Parks the crew behind the amazing courses at Big White are staying safe and keeping thing close to home... like really close, bringing slopsetyle into their backyards with two invitational events. Don't let "backyard" fool you, these are some insane builds and beautiful locations... mom might wish she a had nice flower bed, but we can't wait to see riders take on these hits.Cal’s Kitty Palace Invitational: August 1 & 2
Vancouver Island, BCThe DG Blackberry Jam Invitational: August 22 & 23
Abbotsford, BC
Finale: Big White Canadian Slopestyle: September 4 & 5
Big White | Kelowna, BCSpectators will be able to follow online and check out event coverage and highlights on Pinkbike.
LOFT's Dustin Guilding Abbotsford backyard build for the DG Blackberry Jam Invitational. "Due to so much uncertainty this summer we decided it was time we made something certain. Something fun. The Lots of Fun Things Tour! We wanted to bring the people back together in the form of fun, laid back contests. Two invitationals for the boys and a grand finale at Big White for everyone! Hope to see you there!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks
"The Yard" build at Calvin's home on Vancouver Island. "For Years myself and friends have been refining "The Yard" to be some of the most fun jumps we've ever ridden. To share our hard work with members of the same community is always a treat. With Loft Bike Parks doing a 2020 Slopestyle Series we felt it would be a great place to get the boys together and have an epic weekend of riding bikes. It'll be especially fun for me to see what some of the best riders throw down on my babies, my jumps. Cal's Kitty Palace Invitational 2020 is a go!" - Calvin Huth
*To help riders tune up their skills for these events Big White is opening up the Slopestyle Centre Bronze course to the public every Friday night leading up to the event for Friday Freeride Sessions
. A chance for riders to get together for progression sessions and get some tips from the pros with guest appearances from Big White athletes.
Brayden Barrett-Hay pre-riding and testing out the Bronze course before it opens to the public for the season.
