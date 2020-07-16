Details Announced for the Big White 'Canadian' Slopestyle and Lots of Fun Things Tour

Tom van Steenbergen - 2018 Big White Invitational Slopestyle

Press Release: Big White 'Canadian' Slopestyle

The Big White Canadian Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen

Friday September 4: Open Men's & Women's Slopestyle

Registration Opens August 1 on bikebigwhite.com.

Saturday September 5: Invitational Slopestyle

"The crew at Loft Bike Parks and many of the athletes that we've worked with these past few years, have become part of our bike family. We've missed not being able to have them on the mountain every day this year. When we heard they were putting together some fun local BC contests - there was no question, this was something we were excited to part of and exactly the vibe that we want to bring to this years laid back rider focused event." - Bike Big White



Lots of Fun Things Tour

Cal’s Kitty Palace Invitational: August 1 & 2

The DG Blackberry Jam Invitational: August 22 & 23

Big White Canadian Slopestyle: September 4 & 5

Spectators will be able to follow online and check out event coverage and highlights on Pinkbike.

LOFT's Dustin Guilding Abbotsford backyard build for the DG Blackberry Jam Invitational.

"Due to so much uncertainty this summer we decided it was time we made something certain. Something fun. The Lots of Fun Things Tour! We wanted to bring the people back together in the form of fun, laid back contests. Two invitationals for the boys and a grand finale at Big White for everyone! Hope to see you there!" - Austin Davignon, Loft Bike Parks



"The Yard" build at Calvin's home on Vancouver Island.

"For Years myself and friends have been refining "The Yard" to be some of the most fun jumps we've ever ridden. To share our hard work with members of the same community is always a treat. With Loft Bike Parks doing a 2020 Slopestyle Series we felt it would be a great place to get the boys together and have an epic weekend of riding bikes. It'll be especially fun for me to see what some of the best riders throw down on my babies, my jumps. Cal's Kitty Palace Invitational 2020 is a go!" - Calvin Huth



Brayden Barrett-Hay pre-riding and testing out the Bronze course before it opens to the public for the season.