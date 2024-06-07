Details Announced for the First Enduro & E-Enduro World Championships

I am thrilled that the first Enduro and E-enduro UCI World Champions will be crowned in Val di Fassa Trentino, which hosted a very successful round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. This venue in the beautiful Italian Dolomites is already well-known to many international athletes, and we can only look forward to the first ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro and E-enduro World Championships in this majestic setting. — UCI President David Lappartient

We are incredibly proud to take on the challenge of promoting the first edition of the UCI Enduro and E-enduro World Championships. We are fully committed to leveraging our expertise and the resources deployed in the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series to support this discipline. Our pioneering and innovative spirit makes us the perfect partner for the UCI in this new project. Returning to Italy, where the public and private institutions, athletes, and people love mountain biking and always treat us so well, is a privilege. — Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe

UCI Press Release:

After lots of speculation, there is finally confirmation of the first Enduro World championships taking place later this year.The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced in a press release the first Enduro and E-enduro UCI World Champions will be crowned in Val di Fassa this September. The event will take place between September 14 and 15 with four titles on offer across Men Enduro, Women Enduro, Men E-enduro and Women E-enduro events.For the first year of the event, the UCI appointed WBD Sports as the organisers and promoters after becoming a "trusted partner of the UCI."The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery are pleased to announce that the first edition of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro and E-enduro World Championships will take place this year in Val di Fassa Trentino, Italy, on 14 - 15 September.It will be the first time that the UCI World Champion’s rainbow jersey will be awarded for these mountain bike formats, which made their debut at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in 2023. Four titles will be at stake: Men Enduro, Women Enduro, Men E-enduro and Women E-enduro.Val di Fassa Trentino has hosted top tier enduro racing since 2019, including an enduro round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup last year. The stages are based around the town of Canazei in the heart of the spectacular Italian Dolomites, home to one of the most spectacular enduro trails in the world, the “Tutti Frutti”. Its iconic views and incredible terrain are breathtaking for athletes and fans alike.The competitions in enduro and E-enduro consist of several timed stages, predominantly downhill. With individual starts, the recorded times and stage wins are added up to decide the overall winner. Liaison stages for the riders to transition to the start of each stage (either by bike or with mechanical assistance) are included in the competitions. They are not timed, but riders must reach the start of each race stage within an allocated time.