Details Announced for the Freeride Fiesta Qualifier

Press Release: Freeride Fiesta

Welcome to the Freeride Fiesta qualifier. This event was brought to life with the purpose of giving 3 non-pro athletes the chance to spend a week shredding with the best riders in the world in February 2021.This event will be held at Mazati Gravity Park near Guadalajara, Mexico on November 21st and 22nd. It will be a 2-day jam where riders can ride freely and have a #gudtime. 3 judges will be riding amongst all the riders looking for tricks, style, fluidity and awesomeness. On Sunday afternoon judges will choose the 3 winners.To be able to participate in this event you must:-Send an email with 3 riding/trick pictures to freeridefiesta@gmail.com and your contact information.-Be sure to have a valid insurance policy.Due to COVID this event will be only for riders and will no allow public on site.