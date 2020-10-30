Details Announced for the Freeride Fiesta Qualifier

Oct 29, 2020
by Johny Salido  
Freeride Fiesta Qualifier

by JohnyDiegoSalido
Views: 82    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Press Release: Freeride Fiesta

Welcome to the Freeride Fiesta qualifier. This event was brought to life with the purpose of giving 3 non-pro athletes the chance to spend a week shredding with the best riders in the world in February 2021.

This event will be held at Mazati Gravity Park near Guadalajara, Mexico on November 21st and 22nd. It will be a 2-day jam where riders can ride freely and have a #gudtime. 3 judges will be riding amongst all the riders looking for tricks, style, fluidity and awesomeness. On Sunday afternoon judges will choose the 3 winners.

There are only 30 spots for the qualifier.

To be able to participate in this event you must:

-Send an email with 3 riding/trick pictures to freeridefiesta@gmail.com and your contact information.
-Be sure to have a valid insurance policy.

Due to COVID this event will be only for riders and will no allow public on site.

QUALIFIER


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Johny Salido


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
108912 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
70633 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
55418 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
50730 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36482 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
33540 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
30278 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
29105 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010185
Mobile Version of Website