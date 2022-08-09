Details Announced for The Last-Ever Trans-Savoie This Month

PRESS RELEASE: Trans-Savoie
If you’ve had The Trans-Savoie Big Alpine Enduro
on your bucket list for quite a while (but never quite got around to fitting it in), we’ve got some bad news for you: This summer's Trans-Savoie - the 10th Anniversary of the event - will also be the last.
10 Years Ago: before The EWS existed and when the genre of Enduro was still finding its feet, The Trans-Savoie was an early pioneer of multi-day, point-to-point Enduro with its 6-Day epic event across the French Alps. To this day, Trans-Savoie is still the only multi-day Enduro-Style event (that we know of) to ever have combined the elements of natural alpine single-track trails, point-to-point adventure, and ski-lift-assisted uplifts.
Whilst the route and format of the event has evolved over the years, the core elements of 20-minute-plus descents, epic Alpine scenery, and mind-boggling statistics have remained. Typically around 22 - 25,000m of descent versus 6,000m climbing resulting in a total on-stage time of 4 hours or more over the week, (for the faster riders). To put that in perspective, this is roughly equivalent to completing an entire race-season of the EWS.
Ali Jamieson, the driving force behind the event, had this to say about his motivation behind today’s announcement:
“10 Years of organising the Trans-Savoie has been quite a ride and has taken us on some amazing highs and lows. It’s been a privilege to share my take on what big-mountain adventure should be all about. I've met some amazing and inspirational people from all over the world. However organising such a complex event is as challenging as it is rewarding, and it feels like the right time to make some space in my schedule to develop some new projects in other parts of the world that I’ve been eyeing up for quite some time. I also want to have the chance to enter other Trans-style events for myself - these events largely didn’t exist 10 years ago, but now there's a whole host of amazing races and events out there that share a similar ethos to the Trans-Savoie… it would be rude not to!"
"I also would like to 'go back to my roots' and focus more of my time time and energy on personally leading Guided Adventures via our parent operation trailAddiction
- both in The Alps, and with some new backcountry / Heli-tours on the South Island of New Zealand. MTB Guiding was my original passion and indeed it was my years of working as a guide that enabled the Trans-Savoie Enduro in the first place. Whilst it’s always a buzz to share the energy of participants in our events, there’s no substitute to sharing the whole ride tyre-to-tyre with my clients, as their guide”
"That said, I'm very excited about this summer's Trans-Savoie - Being the last one, we've pulled out all the stops to do some cool things with the route this year that we've never managed to do before. For example, staying one night at a mountain refuge in a stunning setting on the border of the Vanoise National Park, and getting exclusive access to an impressive new Télécabine in a valley we've never visited before with the Trans-Savoie - it's usually prohibited to bikes. This lift spits you out at over 2800m, directly onto 1500m+ vertical of Alpine single-track. I'm confident that we'll be going out on a high, both metaphorically and literally!"
