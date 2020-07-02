Details Announced for the Maxiavalanche Alpe d'Huez

PRESS RELEASE: Maxiavalanche
For the first time in 25 years, there will be no Megavalanche in Alpe d'Huez and no Mass-Start from the Pic Blanc Glacier at 3300m. Indeed, due to the global COVID19 crisis, the organisation committee of this international event has decided to cancel and refund all the entries.
However, they've been working on a new replacement project in order to offer, on a lower scale and with fewer riders, another Mass-Start race in August: the Maxiavalanche Alpe d'Huez from 31st of July to 2nd of August.
The Maxiavalanche races have been running for over 15 years and basically uses the same rules and concept than the Megavalanche, but on a shorter distance track, with 10 to 15km and 1000 to 1500m drop (while the Mega is more than 20km long and 2500m drop), and the race counts two runs. So this means two starts, two races, two changes of scoring, and twice the fun!
The race will be held mostly on the Megavalanche seeding track, from Dôme des Rousses to Alpe d'Huez but with some modification and a new finish. 10km and -1000m of pure ride.
The registration (69€) include the lift pass for Saturday and Sunday.
The event will be limited to 800 riders maximum and all the sanitary measures will be taken in order to prevent any contamination.
SCHEDULE : Friday 31st of july
9h00 - 18h30 : Frame plate withdrawal
9h30 – 17h30 : free practice - liftpass to be purchased directly at the lift cashierSaturday 1st of august : seeding race + MEGA KID
8h00 – 11h30 : Frame plate withdrawal
8h30 – 11h30 : Official practice – frame plate mandatory
11h45 : 1st race run MEGA KID (7 to 14 years old)
12h30 to 13h50 : seeding runs
14h10 : seeding run EBIKE
15h30 : 2nd race run MEGA KID (7 to 14 years old)
19h : Line letter stickers withdrawal & aperitif – Race Office
MEGA KID awards ceremonySunday 2nd of August
RACE
Start of the first race run :
8h30 : MEGA TRAIL
9h20 : MAXIAVALANCHE EUROPE CUP
9h40 : MAXIAVALANCHE E-BIKE
10h00 : MAXIAVALANCHE CHALLENGER et DAMES
10h20 : MAXIAVALANCHE AMATEUR 1
10h40 : MAXIAVALANCHE AMATEUR 2
Start of the second race run :
12h00 : MEGA TRAIL
12h30 : MAXIAVALANCHE EUROPE CUP
12h50 : MAXIAVALANCHE E-BIKE
13h10 : MAXIAVALANCHE CHALLENGER et DAMES
13h30 : MAXIAVALANCHE AMATEUR 1
13h50 : MAXIAVALANCHE AMATEUR 2
15h00 : Results and award ceremony
Next stage will be held in Méribel 22nd and 23rd of august !
