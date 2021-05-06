Details Announced for the Pinkbike Balance Bike World Championships

Three days of balance bike racing for children at the GT Bicycles Malverns Classic, competing in Quad Eliminator, Slalom and Downhill to be crowned World Champion!
We are stoked to announce that Pinkbike will host the Balance Bike World Championships being held at the GT Bicycles Malverns Classic, the UK's biggest MTB festival, and party. This exciting and fun competition will help introduce mountain biking to the next generation of young rippers, showcasing the stars of tomorrow (and today)!
Bringing together and celebrating groups of young riders, from up and coming pros to youngsters starting out on their balance bike, are the goals of the Pinkbike Groms program that was launched in 2020.
Groms (under the age of 16) are encouraged to submit their content on Instagram using the #pbgroms
hashtag for a chance to be featured on the Pinkbike Instagram
account and win exclusive stickers and merch.
Riders Ready, let's go racing!! Children aged from 2 to 5 years of age can race in this fun and competitive competition that is supported by the Little Rider Co and G-Form. Race categories are split between both boys and girls as well as age on the day. There are three days of racing at Eastnor Deer Park, near Ledbury, Herefordshire. Choose from Quad Eliminator, Slalom and Downhill, or take the plunge and enter every race to be in with the chance to be crowned World Champion!Friday 27th of August – Balance Bike Quad Eliminator.
Four riders on the BMX style start gate, elbows out and go! This is action-packed head to head racing down into the main arena. Riders will fire out of the four-man start gate at the same time, battling elbows high into the first corner. The course will be fast and flowing with plenty of passing places for the skilled and the brave. The top two racers from each round will go through to the next heat, a simple elimination format as we head to the super finals! Saturday 28th of August – Balance Bike Slalom.
Racing one at a time down the slalom course, the race is against the clock! This is action-packed racing as riders fire out of the BMX style start gate and around the coloured gates. The fastest four from each category will go into the super finals.Sunday 29th of August – Balance Bike Downhill.
Downhill is the Formula 1 of mountain bike racing. The purest form of racing with riders racing against the clock. The course will be fast and flowing with plenty of corners for the riders to showcase their skills.
For more information on the event and to enter, please checkout the Malverns Classic website
