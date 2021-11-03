World Class Academy MTB is Off and Running

WORLD CLASS ACADEMY MTB FALL 2021 Words: Riley Gardner. Photos: Riley Gardner, Jonah Pitchel, Logan Smith

PRESS RELEASE: World Cup Academy

The Fall 2021 MTB team!

We are excited to have this new program off the ground. There are so many high school students who mountain bike, there is no doubt that our newest program is going to take off. Our first quarter was a huge success. — WCA Executive Director Aaron Capo Rettig

Left: Media productions class had the most students in one class: 6. Right: Environmental Science class tests the soil of Lake Whatcom during a lab.

Student Max Jackson carries speed through a berm

In just one quarter, the progression of the students' skills was truly incredible. Here, 12th grader Sam Beatty checks off two of his biggest goals for the quarter at once: hitting the famous Blue Steel jump line and doing a Toboggan— a trick he set as a goal to learn this quarter.

Left: Aidan Weld styling on his DJ. Right: The team in a big train at the Civic Dirt Jumps.

Cornering for dough with Sam Beatty and a nac-nac from Program Director Riley Gardner

12th grader Jonah Pitchel grinds uphill to get the goods. More Environmental Science fun with Finn Smith, Lucio Vellutino, and Max Jackson.

Lucio Vellutino whips out of a shark fin on Blue Steel

Teacher Gianna Osselo enjoys golden hour

Student Aidan Weld whips a step up

If you are looking to rethink education, it might be time to explore what World Class Academy can offer in our unique experiential education model

World Class Academy MTB is still accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.