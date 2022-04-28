Details Announced for World Cup XC & DH Double Header in Leogang

Not many athletes can say that they get to race in front of their own home, so it is really special to me to race here, on the trail where I grew up, so to say. I used to watch my idols race there and now I’m right in the middle of the action. Of course, I have a score to settle with the track, as the last two times I raced there, things didn’t go my way. I know I have what it takes to win on that track, but there are always so many things that influence a race run. Third time’s the charm, right? — 2022 World Cup Overall Winner Vali Höll